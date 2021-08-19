 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
0 Comments

Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran

  • 0

With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman claims she's married to Michael Jackson's ghost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics