Kayla Capener, jr., F, Badger Lightning
Kayla Capener, jr., F, Badger Lightning

Kayla Capener

The Badger Lightning's Kayla Capener carries the puck up ice during Saturday's home game against Medford.

The junior from Baraboo led the team last season with 43 points. In her freshman and sophomore seasons Capener had a 24-point jump, going from 19 to 43. This season Badger Lightning will need Capener to continue to improve to compete in the Badger Conference.

