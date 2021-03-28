Kathy Marsh: Hitting the right notes with employee respect and support

The pandemic has created a huge change at Musicnotes, but because we are an online business, we made the shift to a remote environment with relative ease. Even when we were in the office, we would communicate via Slack and email so working from home is not that different. We now have more Zoom calls, of course, and have sent out gift baskets to remind our employees that they are important to the business. We all miss each other, but our relationships are strong, and we have all pulled together to make 2020 a successful year.