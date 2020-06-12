Kathleen Wilkes: Workers can refuse unsafe conditions

This rule creates an emergency protection for workers in an era in which OSHA is largely lying down on the job. While OSHA sets and enforces safety standards for most workplaces, budget and staffing cuts have impeded its ability to respond.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re seeing catastrophic results in meatpacking plants, at Amazon warehouses, in transit systems, in other workplaces,” former deputy secretary at the Labor Department Seth Harris said on MSNBC Live. “The cop is not on the beat.”

The National Employment Law Project, a nonprofit that seeks to protect workers, is now pressing the Labor Department to enforce and publicly clarify rules regarding the right to refuse to work in unsafe conditions and still collect unemployment compensation. The group advocates the use of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as a “baseline” to determine workplace safety.

Contracting COVID-19 on the job may also be covered by state workers’ compensation laws that generally require employer-provided insurance for disability pay and health care and also prohibit retaliation for pursuing or getting these benefits. Proving work-related infection can be tricky, but states such as Illinois and California make it easier to show a connection by presuming causation for some occupations.