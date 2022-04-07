 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katelyn Fishnick, sr., F, Sauk Prairie

Katelyn Fishnick

Sauk Prairie's Katelyn Fishnick hits the crossbar with a free kick during a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Whitefish Bay on June 24, 2021, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Fishnick led the Eagles in goals in 2021, finding the net 26 times and assisting on 13. For her efforts, she was named second team All-State as well as a unanimous pick as first team all-conference. She burst onto the scene as a freshman, scoring a Badger North-leading 45 goals, nearly double that of the league's second-leading striker, Hannah Walters of Portage (24).

