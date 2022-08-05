 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KANSAS or NC STATE

  • 0
APTOPIX Stony Brook Kansas Basketball

Kansas's David McCormack (33) gets a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nov. 24 | vs. Kansas or NC State

Where: Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Nassau Bahamas

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics