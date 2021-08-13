Kane Mahoney, sr., RB/LB, Baraboo

Already a varsity regular for the Thunderbirds entering his third varsity season, Mahoney looks to become an even more significant contributor this fall. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder helped on both sides of the ball last season, rushing for 207 yards and four scores on 33 carries, good for third on the team. Defensively, Mahoney added 28 tackles, including a dozen solo, to go along with six sacks, three tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown.