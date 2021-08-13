 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
0 Comments

Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette

  • 0

Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm clouds gather as Floridians brace for Fred

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics