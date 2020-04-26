KAMAL MARTIN — ILB — MINNESOTA

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Notes: Martin finished his four-year career with the Gophers with 66 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss. In Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin in the battle for the axe in November, he had nine total tackles as the Badgers offense put up 453 total yards. Martin also had two interceptions last season in Minnesota's 38-31 win over Purdue to bring his career total to four.