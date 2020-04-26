KAMAL MARTIN — ILB — MINNESOTA

Kamal Martin

Round: 5

Pick: 175

Year: Senior

Age: 21 

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Number: 54

Notes: Martin finished his four-year career with the Gophers with 66 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss. In Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin in the battle for the axe in November, he had nine total tackles as the Badgers offense put up 453 total yards. Martin also had two interceptions last season in Minnesota's 38-31 win over Purdue to bring his career total to four. 

