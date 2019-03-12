When my grandmother, Mary B. Caire, died at the age of 92 in July 2008, she left a powerful legacy with our family. One of the most important virtues we learned from her was her deep commitment to completing her education and making sure that all of her children and grandchildren completed theirs.
When my grandmother was a child growing up in Gurdon, Arkansas, she had to leave high school early to help her mother take care of her five siblings after her father passed away. Grandma often talked with us about the challenges of growing up and attending school in the segregated South, and how badly she wanted her high school diploma. She spent the rest of her life working slowly toward getting her “points” to earn her GED. During our elementary school years, Grandma would routinely take my cousin Carmon and me to class with her at Madison College, where she would work with Mr. Charles Brown on her coursework while we played, read or worked on educational worksheets nearby.
When my grandmother’s knees began to fail her, we would help her transport the four-legged folding walker that she relied on to get around at home and in the community, on the city bus as we made our way downtown for her class. After class, Grandma would take us to the old Badger Candy Kitchen on the Capitol Square to get a treat. Through her, we learned how deeply important it was to complete our education. Others took notice of her commitment as well. On July 25, 2008, Mr. Brown surprised our family when, on behalf of Madison College and the state of Wisconsin, he presented us with her honorary GED at her funeral.
When we look at our city’s achievement gap, where only 106 (roughly 12 percent) of 923 African-American children and 225 (roughly 18 percent) of 1,287 Latino children were reading at grade level in Madison’s public elementary schools during the 2017-18 school year, we are not moving the needle far enough or fast enough to ensure our children are prepared to succeed, lead and thrive in the future. Elders like my grandmother would be in tears if they saw results like this and saw how slow our community was moving to solve this crisis.
The challenge shows up in secondary school as well. Between 2009 and 2017, only 145 (roughly 4 percent) of 3,294 African-American and 265 (rougly 13 percent) of Latino 2,017 students who were enrolled in a Madison public high school and should have completed their senior year were “academically ready” to succeed in college at the conclusion of 12th grade (using ACT college entrance exam data).
This is just one of the reasons I am running for the Madison School Board this year. The achievement gap has to end. Period. We have to close this gap, and we need to start by ensuring that we engage children and their families in education early, provide schools that meet our children's and community’s needs, interest and future aspirations, and truly prepare our children to live, work, lead and succeed in a more complex, competitive and rewarding future that they will face as adults.
My background, experience, credentials and demonstrated courage over the last 30 years in education, workforce development, community engagement and the public and private sectors demonstrate my readiness and talent to serve and be effective. To learn more about my background and my platform, please visit www.caire4kids.com.
It is time to put children first in Madison and Dane County. I look forward to doing so as a member of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education – Seat 3. Thank you, hometown.
Kaleem Caire is a candidate for Madison School Board Seat 3.