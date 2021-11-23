 Skip to main content
Kaden Fosdick, jr., F, Middleton
Middleton's Kaden Fosdick might be one of the few familiar faces in the Big Eight Conference, with many of the conference's teams shuttered last year due to the pandemic.

Fosdick began his varsity career averaging more than eight points per game and was the Cardinals' third-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game. The 6-5 junior showed his athletic ability during the Cardinals boys volleyball season. His size and athleticism will be crucial to helping the Cardinals in the paint.

