Freshman | 6-4, 205
Minnetonka, Minnesota
Age at start of season: 18.
NHL: First-round pick, No. 22 overall, of the New York Rangers in 2018.
Stats: 9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 58 games last season for the U.S. Under-18 Team.
Scouting report: Miller combines NHL-level skating ability with a long reach to be a intriguing pro prospect. Yet consider he has only played two full seasons as a defenseman and you also realize he has a high level of flexibility in his game and an ability to adapt to changes. Those who have worked with him call him highly coachable, even when the assignments aren’t fun. With an ability to play an offensive game from the blue line, expect Miller to get chances on the power play.
Find Miller on Twitter: @kandre_miller