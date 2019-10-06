Sophomore
6-4, 211
Minnetonka, Minn.
Age at start of season: 19.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
NHL: First-round pick, No. 22 overall, of the New York Rangers in 2018.
Stats: 5 goals, 17 assists, 22 points in 26 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Miller was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick and a member of the league's all-freshman team, but his season was cut short by a knee injury suffered Feb. 9. An offensive threat whenever he has the puck and a key power-play weapon, Miller is still learning the details that will make him an elite defenseman.
On Twitter and Instagram: @kandre_miller, @kandre.miller.