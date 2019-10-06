K'andre Miller

 

Sophomore

6-4, 211

Minnetonka, Minn.

Age at start of season: 19.

NHL: First-round pick, No. 22 overall, of the New York Rangers in 2018.

Stats: 5 goals, 17 assists, 22 points in 26 games last season for the Badgers.

Scouting report: Miller was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick and a member of the league's all-freshman team, but his season was cut short by a knee injury suffered Feb. 9. An offensive threat whenever he has the puck and a key power-play weapon, Miller is still learning the details that will make him an elite defenseman.

On Twitter and Instagram: @kandre_miller@kandre.miller.

