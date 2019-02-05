I’m Justin Williams and I’m running for District 15 alder. As alder, I will build on my longstanding dedication to my community. I will stand up for the interests of the people in the district, champion equity initiatives, and be a careful steward of tax dollars. I will help craft a vision of Madison that everyone can be proud of and participate in. That’s how I’ve worked as a board member of the Lake Edge Neighborhood Association, and that’s how I will represent District 15.
Early in my career I worked to elect progressive candidates at many levels of government including Kloppenburg for Supreme Court, Hassett for attorney general, and Obama for America, among others. I understand the importance of having like-minded people at the decision-making table who understand progressive values. For the last seven years, I’ve worked for one of the nation’s leading social justice funds, Community Shares of Wisconsin, where we raise funds for nonprofits committed to social justice, environmental justice and sustainability, and racial justice issues. My background gives me a unique perspective to advocate not only for individuals in District 15, but across the city.
The city needs to continue to close disparities in opportunity, employment, health care, and the criminal justice system. It should focus on the creation, siting, and funding of affordable housing; ensuring equitable management of the city budget; and building a community-centered approach to the public safety issues facing our community.
District 15 needs an effective advocate for the reconstruction of Atwood Avenue, where reconstruction must include multiuse pedestrian paths. It needs a leader to work for redevelopment projects that focus on providing access to affordable housing and economic development. It needs a leader dedicated to improving road conditions through sensible solutions based on neighborhood feedback. District 15 needs an alder committed to improving public transportation to provide a sustainable, affordable, and reliable system designed for everyone.
As Madison continues to grow, we need to focus on new transportation options and view them through an equity lens. I support the creation of Bus Rapid Transit, which Madison Metro describes as “a high-frequency limited-stop transit system that offers faster more direct service using larger vehicles to increase capacity.” We need to collaborate with the state and county to make BRT a reality. Public transportation is an equity issue — we must make sure routes reach areas that are underserved. Paratransit services were cut due to changes at the state level. I will work with the disability community to explore ways to mitigate those reductions.
Public safety is a primary concern for residents in District 15. Be it issues on the southern end of the district near La Follette High or concerns on the northern end in the Hawthorne Neighborhood, the community is looking for a leader to take action and address its concerns. District 15 needs a leader who will take a holistic approach to tackling public safety concerns and who understands the entire city’s issues. I know that public safety, affordable housing, public transportation, and economic development are interconnected challenges that we must view through an equity lens.
My experience and approach differs from my opponents. I’m not a running to advocate for self-serving interests, I’m running to represent our district as a whole. I’m also not a newcomer to the progressive movement. I understand the importance of supporting our cause through volunteering to elect leaders who share our values. What I’ve chosen to focus on in my career, my experience, and my history of successful community involvement make me the best fit to lead District 15.