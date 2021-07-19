Justin Topa | RHP

The right-hander has yet to throw a pitch for Milwaukee this season but began a rehab assignment last week, joining the team’s Arizona Complex League affiliate in Phoenix. He’ll likely need to spend significant time working his arm back up to regular-season form but could find himself back in the big leagues just in time for a September stretch run.

“He’s healthy and he’s throwing the ball really well,” Counsell said. “This one is going to take some time. We’re going to be cautious with it and space him out early. He’s got to work up to back-to-backs. So, we’ve got some time we need to get past, for sure. But the fact that he’s on a mound and is pitching in games is significant. Definitely a positive sign for somebody who impacted us last year.”