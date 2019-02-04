My name is Justin Kirchen, I am 29 years old and my wife Samina and I have been Madison residents since 2015.
We have grown to love all that Madison and our neighborhood has to offer.
At the same time, we are increasingly concerned with the quality of our public schools, increased crime, and unaffordability of property taxes.
As we plan to start a family, Madison’s approach to solving these issues will determine whether we stay and invest our time, talents and resources into this community, or look elsewhere to pursue better opportunities. We are not alone in sharing these concerns. Our peers in the same stages of life will be making this decision for themselves.
Weighing this decision has hung heavy on our hearts. We don’t want to move. But we need to make sure we provide a good life for our family. In response, I decided to run for alderman.
I have worked in financial services since 2011. I work with finances, budgeting and analytics every day. After much research, my professional experience has left me to conclude that the issues of public education, crime and unaffordable housing are the result of years of poor fiscal discipline and an overextension of resources at the expense of core city services.
As a city, we are doing too much. We need to honestly ask ourselves: Are we doing any of it well?
We know what we are doing is important, but we need to evaluate if it is impactful. Does it make sense to spread ourselves thin and not accomplish anything, or give a few specific issues the attention and resources they deserve?
Furthermore, we continue to take on everything by accumulating mountains of debt. $677 million and counting. All at the expense of the middle class.
Madison has a debt problem. It will only get worse if we do not have leadership that has the experience or will to deal with it.
In a rising interest rate environment, the city’s Ponzi scheme of refinancing at low interest rates will no longer be an option.
Debt service has increased from 10 percent ($20 million) of the annual budget in 2008, to 15 percent ($47 million) in 2018. It will reach 20 percent in 2023.
This debt will be placed directly on residents through higher taxes and depleted public services. It is already happening, and we are seeing the results. Less money for public safety, less money for supportive services for our most vulnerable citizens, and less money for the things that provide the quality of life we love Madison for.
If these poor decisions continue, they have the potential to further reduce Madison into a community of two classes: those who can and will be forced to financially support those who cannot support themselves. A city of renters: those who pay them, and those who seek them. A city of extreme prosperity, and extreme poverty.
I hope that I can bring forward the concerns of my generation to influence positive change.
I believe that my background in financial services makes me most qualified to deal with this issue. I know I can bring a fresh perspective to the table and offer valuable insight.
I encourage you to research how our public debt will affect all of us. And I would like for you to consider who you think would be most qualified and sincere in addressing this problem when you cast your vote for all city offices.
With all that said, here is my promise to you.
If elected, I promise to be a good steward of public resources, and to address Madison’s debt problem seriously, transparently, and honestly to the best of my abilities. Thank you for your consideration. You may reach me by leaving a note on my website at Justinkirchen.com.