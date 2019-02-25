Until he lost the 2018 season due to injury, Travis Frederick was the NFL's best center for five seasons. Alas, on this team he's blocked by Hall of Famer Mike Webster. If running backs Melvin Gordon and James White continue doing what they've been doing for the last four seasons, they will overtake Alan Ameche and Pat Harder as the all-time running backs. Gordon already has 5,205 total yards and 38 touchdowns. White has 3,020 total yards and 26 touchdowns, plus eight playoff touchdowns. Paul Gruber is the most underrated player on this team, but Rob Havenstein or Ryan Ramczyk have positioned themselves to pass him by at some point.