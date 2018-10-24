Game of the Month
June 22 | Brewers 2, Cardinals 1
Jesus Aguilar homered in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by rookie Jack Flaherty and then homered again in the ninth off closer Bud Norris for the game-winner.
Player of the Month
After starting the season in a part-time role, Jesus Aguilar cemented his spot in the lineup by hitting .313 with 10 homers and 24 RBIs in June.
Pitcher of the Month
Left-hander Brent Suter not only energized the team off the field, but he stepped up big on the mound, going 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA during the month, holding opponents to a .198 batting average in five starts.