Jesus Aguilar walk-off home run

Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar hit two home runs in the Brewers' 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on June 22, including the game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth off St. Louis closer Bud Norris. 

Game of the Month

June 22 | Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

Jesus Aguilar homered in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by rookie Jack Flaherty and then homered again in the ninth off closer Bud Norris for the game-winner.

Player of the Month

After starting the season in a part-time role, Jesus Aguilar cemented his spot in the lineup by hitting .313 with 10 homers and 24 RBIs in June.

Pitcher of the Month

Left-hander Brent Suter not only energized the team off the field, but he stepped up big on the mound, going 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA during the month, holding opponents to a .198 batting average in five starts.

