June 7: UW's McDonald completes distance sweep

Morgan McDonald - UW track and field

Badgers senior Morgan McDonald (above) won the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to complete a historic season. The Australian became only the third man in NCAA history to win the cross country, indoor 3,000, indoor 5,000 and outdoor 5,000 titles in the same season, joining Oregon's Edward Cheserek and Galen Rupp. Among men’s distance runners at UW, only Chris Solinsky (5) has more NCAA titles than McDonald (4).

