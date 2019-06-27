Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA LAFAYETTE MARQUETTE SAUK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, AND WESTFIELD.