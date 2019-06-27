LOS ANGELES — At a press conference last week, the morning after a screening of his new film, “Back to School,” Rodney Dangerfield was neither funny nor particularly engaging.
He complained of being too warm, so a fan was brought in and aimed directly at him. Because his shirt was unbuttoned halfway to his waist he couldn’t have
tugged at his collar even if he had wanted to.
But he brightened up momentarily at the mention of UW-Madison.
It was the only college, said Dangerfield, he ever applied to.
“When I graduated from high school, I thought briefly about college,” said the comedian. “But I was too poor; college was for the elitist in those days.”
Ironically, he wanted to go to UW-Madison, not because he knew anything about the university or even had visited the campus, but because he liked “its fight song. (‘On Wisconsin’)”
When asked what he would have majored in, Dangerfield shrugged his shoulders.
“I don’t know; beer drinking, probably,” he muttered.
“Back to School,” Dangerfield’s third picture, opens at the Strand, West Point and the Badger Drive-In on Friday.
The model for the film’s Grand Lakes University was the UW-Madison campus, where Dangerfield and company spent a week on location last October.
Director Alan Metter whose only other feature-length film has been “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” couldn’t praise Madison enough.
“Madison had the ambiance I really wanted; I liked the vibes on campus. The kids were exciting and fun to work with . . . they really love their school. I’d like to go back to Wisconsin to do another film or, maybe, teach a class someday,” said the director who met Dangerfield several years ago through a mutual attorney in New York.
Known for his innovative television commercials and music videos, Metter was hired to produce “Rappin’ Rodney,” a video from the comic’s gold album of the same title.
“Rodney’s whole life seems a nightmare of receiving ‘no respect.’ So we conceived the video as a nightmare which followed him from a Kafkaesque courtroom to the gallows where his too-tight tie becomes a noose, to heaven — where he still got no respect.”
Yet, for “Back to School,” Metter was interested in making a “real movie,” not just a sounding board for Dangerfield.
“Jokes are delivered as dialogue rather than as stand-up comedy,” he said. “Dangerfield is still very expressive . . . but there was general agreement. . . let’s not do the tie gesture or ‘no respect,” he continued.
At 64, Dangerfield has become almost a cult hero of the young.
Explains Metter: “Rodney has a young head. Kids cram his concerts, which are much more than stand-up routines . . . they’re rock ’n’ roll events.
“That’s not surprising,” he continued. “Rock and comedy have always gone together. Elvis always laughed at the girls screaming at him. With Rodney ifs the other way around . . . he screams ‘I get no respect’ . . . and they laugh.”
“It's the weirdest thing,” stated Dangerfield, about his popularity. “Maybe ifs because I speak their language. They feel they get ‘no respect,’ too.”
Co-star Keith Gordon, who at 25 is the same age as Dangerfield’s son, doesn’t think it’s hard to explain why Dangerfield is so popular.
“It’s his energy and vitality; he represents what we’d like to be when we’re his a g e . . . he keeps liking women, staying out at night and having fun.”
But contrary to his stage and screen appearances, Dangerfield does set limits for himself. For IO years, he’s refused to do a television series and he’s also not interested in making movies or specials back-to-back.
His most recent film, “Easy Money,” did well at the box office despite mediocre reviews, and, this month, he can be seen as host of HBO’s Young Comedians Special.
Dangerfield liked the premise of “Back to School,” because, “I liked the thought of me going back to school.”
So did Sally Kellerman.
As beautiful in person as she is in the movie, Ms. Kellerman was attracted to the role of Dangerfield’s lovehungry pet teacher, because “so seldom am I called to be human. Ordinarily, I’m leaping about like Rodney. I liked playing a romantic.
“But I hadn’t seen that much of Rodney and I was a little bit afraid . . . ‘what if I don’t laugh?’ ”
Ms. Kellerman need not have worried.
“Working with Rodney,” said the actress, “. . .is like a lesson in timing. It’s also a test, because it’s so easy to break character and break up laughing.”
A native of California and resident of Los Angeles, Ms. Kellerman also enjoyed filming in Madison.
“I walked by the lake every morning. In California, if we get a yellow leaf, we’re thrilled . . . and usually it comes from overwatering.”
In September, Ms. Kellerman will also be seen with Jack Lemmon in “That’s Life,” produced by Blake Edwards and her husband, Jonathan Krane.
“This is my good season,” she said.