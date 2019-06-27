What does Madison think of Rodney Dangerfield’s new college spoof, “Back to School?”
To find out, The Wisconsin State Journal asked three men and two women — people who were either closely involved with the movie, partially filmed on the UW-Madison campus, or are comedy writers themselves.
Brian Fielkow, a UW-Madison graduate who was co-president of the Wisconsin Student Association this past year, helped sell the campus to Orion Pictures.
Karen Walsh, director of broadcasting for the UW-Madison News Service, helped coordinate publicity when the film crew arrived for a week last October.
Local comedian Erie Alver was one of four young people selected from more than 5,000 hopefuls to appear and recite a few lines in the film. His name remains in the credits even though his part was cut.
Arthur Hove, assistant to the chancellor, screened the script for UWMadison.
Jodi Cohen is a comedy writer and actor for ARK Improvisational Theater in Madison.
Reviews are rated from one star for poor to four stars for excellent.
Erie Alver — **1/2
I must say that I did enjoy the movie even though I wound up on the cutting room floor.
Rodney Dangerfield and Sam Kinison (the shell-shocked American history instructor) were hilarious in roles that seemed to be tailor-made for them.
As a whole, I might have made it a little more “Animal House’’-like in terms of the college atmosphere, but I still found it very enjoyable.
(Erie Aiver performs most Saturdays at On Broadway in Monona and was named Funniest Person in Wisconsin by Showtime and the Movie Channel in a contest earlier this spring.)
Jodi Cohen — **1/2
I did actually ’‘enjoy” moments of this film. It was fun to see the campus in all of its glorious autumnal colors and to hear people squeal when they recognized themselves or friends.
Nothing about the film is believable — not storyline, dialogue or characters. It’s as if Dangerfield decided to do stand-up comedy in a movie, so he wrote one-liners and the other writers built a script around him.
All of the characters are one-dimensional except for Keith Gordon. Robert Downey Jr. was excellent as Derek Lutz, a young college student seething with leftist rhetoric and an exaggerated sense of Madison “political correctness.”
Brian Fielkow — ****
A light-hearted, upbeat summer comedy whose strengths clearly outweigh its weaknesses (occasional poor acting). It engages the audience’s interest and curiosity while rapidly firing clever jokes.
At the end of the film, the audience leaves laughing, having been thoroughly entertained.
Madison looks remarkable on the screen. The trees and buildings stand out almost as works of art. It was a thrill to see many familiar faces on the Silver Screen.
I imagine that many movie critics will not look at the movie favorably; they always seem to find something wrong with fun.
Arthur Hove — **1/2
Rodney Dangerfield has come to town, rolling his eyeballs and firing off one-liners . . . with plenty of fun along the way.
Students and faculty will be alternately amazed and amused at the film’s impression of college life. Stereotypes abound. Fraternity boys are elitist jerks. The dean will do anything for money. Faculty members are either stuffed shirts or wildly eccentric. But going to school Hollywood-fashion Is different.
So just sit back and enjoy the gorgeous views of Madison and the university. Most of all, don’t take this representation of “higher” education too seriously.
Karen Walsh — *1/2
If you find the mere sight of Rodney Dangerfield funny, you will enjoy this movie immensely. Others may have to look elsewhere for humor.
. . . For crusty cynics like myself, there's Adrienne Barbeau, who again proved her near-mystic utility as a sight gag. Scenery lovers will revel in Madison’s fall foliage. Madisonians will enjoy the character Derek Lutz, a likable, slightly punkish radical who looked very much at home on State Street Mall.
If you fit into none of the above categories, you may still find a chuckle or two in Dangerfield’s portrayal of Thornton Melon. But . . . a small slice of this melon was enough for me.