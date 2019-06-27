UW-Madison students lucky enough to have landed an “extra” part in “Back to School," will have a chance to see themselves on the big screen June 13 when the movie opens at the Strand Theater.
Filmed partly in Madison, the comedy (also opening at the Badger Drive-in and Point Cinema) stars Sally Kellerman, Ned Beatty, Burt Young and Rodney Dangerfield, who became a prominent figure in this city last October when he was filmed strolling down Langdon Street in his bathrobe.
Madison was selected as a location over other colleges after 1985-86 Wisconsin Student Association Co-president Brian Fielkow sent photographs and a description of the campus to representatives of Orion Pictures, the film’s distributor.
“The city’s pretty, progressive atmosphere” will set the pace for the rest of the movie’s Los Angeles filming, said producer Chuck Russell and director Alan Matter when interviewed last fall.
While searching for the perfect “progressive, politically aware” setting for a Dangerfield comedy, the two reportedly overheard a Southern Methodist University coed pining for home.
“Where’s that?” they asked.
“Madison,” she said.
“Madison was selected as much for the extraordinary enthusiasm of the students as it was for the look of the area," according to one press release.
More than 4,000 students showed up in response to a casting call for the 500 spots slated for extras and a limited number of small speaking parts.
While in town, Dangerfield even commented on the “curious contradiction of playing to a live audience on a film set.” He found himself constantly surrounded by an enormous crowd watching in silence and then cheering and applauding upon the completion of every take.
The final eight weeks of shooting took place in and around Los Angeles at locations which doubled or matched Madison exteriors.
In the movie, rated PG-13, Rodney Dangerfield plays Thornton Melon, a self-made millionaire who has made a fortune from his chain of “Tall and Fat stores."
Yet, when his 20-year-old college son, played by Keith Gordon, has difficulty fitting in at Great Lakes University, Melon decides to join him as a freshman “to help smooth the path and lighten the academic burden.