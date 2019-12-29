June 23: Hometown hero wins AmFam Championship

June 23: Hometown hero wins AmFam Championship

Jerry Kell - AmFam Championship

Jerry Kelly (above) won the AmFam Championship after a thrilling finish, beating fellow Madison resident Steve Stricker and World Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen in a playoff to claim the PGA Tour Champions event. Kelly had opened the door for Stricker and Goosen by bogeying the 18th hole, but both of them also missed potential winning birdie putts on 18 and Kelly eventually won with a birdie on the third extra hole, becoming the first state golfer to win a PGA Tour-sanctioned event on Wisconsin soil.

