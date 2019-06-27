Comedian Erie Alver has a perfect answer for why he can’t be seen in the film “Back to School.”
His character inadvertently “went to the wrong party,” he’s telling audiences at Off Broadway in Monona, where he performs two shows, 8 and 10 p.m., Saturdays.
“I knew I would be dealing with it all sum m er,” said Alver, who is disappointed but not totally dismayed that his bit part got cut despite the fact his name remains in the film’s credits! Such is show business.
Here is Alver's explanation:
“A lot of you are thinking, ‘wow, Fine Alver is in the new Rodney Dangerfield film, “Back to School,” ’ but I have to tell you the truth. My name is in the credits, but I’m not in the film. I went to the movie and didn’t see myself so I thought, ‘well, I probably wound up on the cutting room floor.’
“But then I saw my name in the credits so I wondered, ‘what’s up?’ I called Hollywood and they said, ‘Mr. Alver, we have a problem. Have you seen the Woody Allen film, “The Purple Rose of Cairo” where one of the characters walks off the screen into real life and starts hanging out with the Mia Farrow character?
“ ‘Well, we seem to have a somewhat similar situation here and that’s where things get complicated. We filmed your scene; you’re a student who goes to a fraternity party, but when we watched it later you were nowhere to be found. The nearest thing we can figure is that once the film started, your character went to the wrong party. You had had a lot to drink so you probably wound up going to a party that we weren’t filming.
“ ‘We were hoping that you’d show up before the end of the party scene but you never did. Mr. Dangerfield’s character was pretty upset. We’re optimistic that once the film reaches HBO, your character will realize his mistake and get to the right party.’ ”
Added Alver, “So I guess that’s why I’m not in the film, but my name is in the credits.”
It makes for a good story, anyway.