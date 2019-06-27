LOS ANGELES - When Rodney Dangerfield decides to go to college in “Back to School,” he bends the rules just a little.
To make up for the lack of a high school diploma, he donates enough money to Grand Lakes University to build a new business school.
He eliminates the crowd at registration by suggesting that Bruce Springsteen is sitting outside in his limo and he creates the ultimate dorm suite, complete with Jacuzzi, bandstand and giant video screen.
And that’s just the beginning.
“Back to School” may not establish as scholastic a setting as UW-Madison would like associated with its campus, where many of the scene-setting shots were taken, but it does deliver plenty of laughs.
In the same zany, raucous genre of an “Animal House,” “Back to School” could easily become the offbeat comedy hit of the ’86 summer season.
Dangerfield, a favorite of young audiences since he played a nouveau-riche, unmannerly property developer in “Caddyshack,” has never been funnier in a featurelength film.
His role as self-made millionaire Thornton Melon, who decides to come to the rescue of his college-age son, Jason, a social misfit, is based on a string of one-liners, most of which he wrote himself.
Yet, while characterization is unlikely to ever be a strong suit in a Dangerfield film, there is enough storyline and compassion in “Back to School” to make it more than just a vehicle for the stand-up comedian.
Director Alan Metter, a relative newcomer to feature-length films, has managed to humanize Dangerfield’s performance, keeping him from becoming a bigger-thanlife cartoon character and the picture just another circus.
And even though the comedian’s persona is alive and well, not once does he pull on his collar or offer, “I don’t get no respect.” Thank goodness for that. It is befitting, however, that the movie ends with Aretha Franklin singing “Respect.”
Keith Gordon, of “Christine” fame, who ironically dropped out of high school his senior year to pursue acting, is Jason Melon, an insecure young man who’s been demoted from school diver to towel boy and whose only friend at Grand Lakes University is a punk-haired campus radical well played by Robert Downey Jr.
When Thornton’s second marriage goes sour, he leaves his chain of Tall & Fat stores — “if you want to look thin, hang out with fat people” — to cheer up his son at college and show him good grades aren’t impossible.
Except, Thornton likes to party . . . all the time.
Strong supporting performances, including a walk-on by Kurt Vonnegut Jr. playing himself, constitute the icing on the cake.
While it is difficult to imagine Sally Kellerman and Dangerfield in a romantic embrace, even after having witnessed it on film, the actress is in her element as a sensuous literature professor who throws over the uptight, business school dean (Paxton Whitehead) to tutor Dangerfield in the erotic passions of James Joyce.
Sam Kinison, a West Coast comedian on the rise, is a screaming American history teacher suffering from post-Vietnam combat fatigue; Adrienne Barbeau plays Thornton’s hustling ex-wife — “Lay off Vanessa . . . she gives great headaches;” and character actor Ned Beatty is the bought-off dean of admissions who just happens to be named “Dean Martin.”
Of the four young Madisonians who were selected to deliver a line or two in the film, only two, Erie Aiver, a student at a fraternity party, and William Grauer, a drunken student, are easy to spot. As a cashier, Theresa Lyons delivers a line to Dangerfield, but only the back of her head shows. However, there are dozens of Madison extras that will be able to pick themselves out in the film.
For Wisconsin audiences, “Back to School,” rated PG-13 because of its occasional abuse of the English language, does have a minor flaw. The film was shot in
Madison last October when the leaves were a blaze of color. Metter wanted it that way. Yet, in Southern California, where all of the outdoor high-diving scenes take place, the leaves are green.
So what if the seasons don’t coordinate. Without the diving sequence, one couldn’t experience Dangerfield executing a “triple Lindy,” a grand finale much too good to leave out.