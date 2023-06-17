June Bug Jun 17, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A Madison native is the first player from Wisconsin to win 3 Stanley Cups The Vegas Golden Knights' NHL championship was a milestone victory for a Madison native. Record muskies highlight tournament, but return to Madison unclear Two fish longer than 50 inches were caught in the two-day tournament, but more sponsors are needed for the Professional Musky Tournament Trail… Temps and rain chances on the rise across southern Wisconsin The warming trend will continue in southern Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday despite showers and storms returning to the area. Find out how … Former McFarland village president charged with sexual assault of a child Bradley Czebotar was village president from 2012 to 2021. 11-story upscale hotel, loft-style housing proposed for former MATC site Downtown NCG Hospitality wants to build a striking, 11-story hotel with a glassy, wavy facade and reuse the former Madison Area Technical College build…