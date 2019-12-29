June 24: Antetokoumpo named NBA MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo (above), an unknown teenager from Greece when the Bucks made him the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft, became the league's most valuable player after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He was also named to the all-defensive team. Antetokounmpo joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in franchise history to win the MVP award. He received 78 first-place votes; Houston's James Harden had the other 23.