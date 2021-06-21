June 19: Go-ahead homer against Colorado

The Brewers were two outs away from their losing streak reaching six games when Adames, who'd already doubled three times and drove in three runs, belted a 1-2 offering from Tyler Kinley over the wall in right-center for a two-run homer that gave Milwaukee a 6-5 lead.

"It was a great, great night and the home run, it couldn't be in a bigger spot and it was a tough spot," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He was down in the count, but as he did all night, he put a great swing on the ball in a spot where we sorely needed it."

It was Adames' fourth homer since joining the Brewers, who pulled out another late victory in the series finale Sunday to split four games in Colorado and remain tied for first place in the NL Central.

"We needed that one," Adames said. "We lost a couple of games but hopefully we start going again and we finish the first half strong.