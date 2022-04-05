Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a try and eventually finished tied for eighth at the Division 1 state meet (5-0). She also was on the Golden Beavers' state-qualifying 3,200 relay.

Hailey Campbell, jr., Reedsburg — Campbell, also a hurdler and long jumper to keep an eye on, tied with Burchardt for eighth in the high jump at state.

McKenzie Gruner, sr., Baraboo — She also highlighted a strong showing for Badger Conference high jumpers at state, taking 11th (5-0) behind Burchardt and Campbell and ahead of Stoughton sophomore Maddie Reott and Waunakee freshman Samantha Cook, who tied for 15h (4-10). Gruner also took 11th in the 800 at state (2:20.85).

Kyla Saleh, jr., Waunakee — She won the Division 1 high jump title a year ago (5-4). She also took 19th in the long jump (15-7¼) and was on the Warriors' runner-up 1,600 relay (4:3.45), joining senior Kylee Grabarski as the only returnee from that relay.

Annie Tangeman, sr., Stoughton — Was the 11th-place finisher in the Division 1 triple jump (34-0).