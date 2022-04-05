Jumps Apr 5, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Edgewood’s Caden Thomas clears the bar at 6-5 in the high jump at last season's WIAA Division 2 state meet. Madison Edgewood’s Caden Thomas, facing, hugs his coach Misty Bindl after winning last season's WIAA Division 2 high jump on June 25, 2021. JOHN HART, Wisconsin State Journal Archives Caden Thomas, sr., Madison Edgewood — It came down to a jump-off between then-juniors Thomas and Sheboygan Falls' Dustin Kerwin last season at state. Thomas pull out the win for the Division 2 high jump title (6-5). 0 Comments Tags Caden Thomas Dustin Kerwin Sport Win Title High Jump Jump-off State Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Boys track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why From Dane County up to Sauk, Columbia and Juneau Counties over to Dodge County, there are many boys with eyes on making it to the state track …