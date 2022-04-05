 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caden Thomas

Madison Edgewood’s Caden Thomas clears the bar at 6-5 in the high jump at last season's WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Caden Thomas Hug

Madison Edgewood’s Caden Thomas, facing, hugs his coach Misty Bindl after winning last season's WIAA Division 2 high jump on June 25, 2021.

Caden Thomas, sr., Madison Edgewood — It came down to a jump-off between then-juniors Thomas and Sheboygan Falls' Dustin Kerwin last season at state. Thomas pull out the win for the Division 2 high jump title (6-5). 

