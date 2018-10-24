Lorenzo Cain catch

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain robbed the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger of an apparent game-tying home run on July 31 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to preserve the win for Brewers pitcher Wade Miley. 

Game of the Month

July 31 | Brewers 1, Dodgers 0

Lorenzo Cain drove in the game’s only run with a double in the third inning and then robbed Cody Bellinger of an apparent game-tying shot with a leaping catch over the fence in center field to preserve the win for Wade Miley, who improved his career record at Dodger Stadium to 4-0.

Player of the Month

Christian Yelich earned his second monthly honor by batting .400 with 4 homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games.

Pitcher of the Month

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin was dominant in five starts, posting a 4.0 record and a 2.64 ERA, limiting opponents to a .159 batting average.

