Game of the Month
July 31 | Brewers 1, Dodgers 0
Lorenzo Cain drove in the game’s only run with a double in the third inning and then robbed Cody Bellinger of an apparent game-tying shot with a leaping catch over the fence in center field to preserve the win for Wade Miley, who improved his career record at Dodger Stadium to 4-0.
Player of the Month
Christian Yelich earned his second monthly honor by batting .400 with 4 homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games.
Pitcher of the Month
Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin was dominant in five starts, posting a 4.0 record and a 2.64 ERA, limiting opponents to a .159 batting average.