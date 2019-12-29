July 7: Lavelle stars as USA women win World Cup

July 7: Lavelle stars as USA women win World Cup

Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle - U.S. soccer

Rose Lavelle (above right) was an All-American at UW, but the midfielder emerged as a star in the U.S. National Team's run to the world championship in women's soccer. Lavelle started six games at the World Cup, scored three goals and was awarded the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-most outstanding player. She scored the second goal in the final against the Netherlands, helping Team USA win 2–0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics