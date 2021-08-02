July 28: INF Eduardo Escobar (from Arizona for OF Cooper Hummel and INF Alberto Ciprian); LHP Daniel Norris (from Detroit for RHP Reese Olson); RHP John Curtiss (from Miami for C Payton Henry)

It's still too early to evaluate Milwaukee's deadline-day acquisitions, but all three made their first appearances as Brewers over the weekend in Atlanta.

Escobar provided an early highlight, belting his 23rd home run of the season Friday night while Norris struck out a batted and didn't allow a run in 2/3 of an inning Saturday.

Curtiss' debut was a little more rocky: he gave up five runs, including a grand slam, over 2/3 of an inning Saturday but bounced back a day later, with 1/3 of an inning in Milwaukee's 2-1 victory in the series finale.