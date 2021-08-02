 Skip to main content
July 28: INF Eduardo Escobar (from Arizona for OF Cooper Hummel and INF Alberto Ciprian); LHP Daniel Norris (from Detroit for RHP Reese Olson); RHP John Curtiss (from Miami for C Payton Henry)

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Daniel Norris (32) receives ball from manager Craig Counsell (30) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

It's still too early to evaluate Milwaukee's deadline-day acquisitions, but all three made their first appearances as Brewers over the weekend in Atlanta.

Escobar provided an early highlight, belting his 23rd home run of the season Friday night while Norris struck out a batted and didn't allow a run in 2/3 of an inning Saturday.

Curtiss' debut was a little more rocky: he gave up five runs, including a grand slam, over 2/3 of an inning Saturday but bounced back a day later, with 1/3 of an inning in Milwaukee's 2-1 victory in the series finale.

