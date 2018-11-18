Julbocken means “Yule goat.” According to Wikipedia, its origins go back to ancient pagan festivals. While a popular theory is that the celebration of the goat is connected to worship of the Norse god Thor – who rode the sky in a chariot drawn by two goats – it goes back to common Indo-European beliefs. The last sheaf of grain bundled in the harvest was credited with magical properties as the spirit of the harvest and saved for the Yule celebrations.
That connects to ancient proto-Slavic beliefs where the Yule festival honors the god of the fertile sun and the harvest – represented by a white goat. Consequently the festivals always had a person dressed as a goat, often demanding offerings in the form of presents. A man-sized goat figure is known from 11th-century remembrances of Childermas, where it was led by a man dressed as Saint Nicholas to symbolize his control over the Devil.