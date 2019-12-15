Judges’ Choice: 1950s

Apple Chiffon Pie
1956 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Arthur Williams, Platteville
- 1 (8-inch) baked pastry shell
- Filling:
- 3 cups chopped apples
- 1/4 cup seedless raisins
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup crushed pineapple
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup cream
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Mix apples, raisins, pineapple, 3/4 cup of the sugar and salt in saucepan. Cook until fruit is soft. Mix flour with remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Add to cooked mixture, along with slightly beaten egg yolks and cream. Cook until thickened, then add butter and lemon juice. Pour into baked pastry shell. Spread with meringue and bake at 325 degrees about 15 minutes.
- Meringue
- 2 egg whites
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 3 tablespoons drained, crushed pineapple
- Add salt to egg whites and beat to stiff foam. Add sugar, a tablespoonful at a time, and continue beating until mixture forms moist peaks. Fold in pineapple and spread over cooled filling, sealing to edge of pastry. Bake as directed above.
- * * * *
Seafood and Wild Rice Luncheon
1957 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Harry Flemming, Madison
- 2 cups cooked wild rice
- 1 cup cooked white rice
- 1 cup crab meat
- 1/2 cup shrimp
- 1 1/2 cups celery, diced
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 1 small can pimiento, diced
- 1 1/2 (10 1/2-ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
- Mix all ingredients together. If mixture seems too dry, add a small amount of water. Bake in a buttered baking dish at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. Serve with mushroom sauce. Yield: 10 to 12 servings.
- Mushroom Sauce
- 1 1/2 (10 1/2 -ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 pound fresh mushrooms, or 1 large can mushrooms
- Butter
- 1/2 cup shrimp
- Cream, to thin
- Brown mushrooms in butter. Heat mushroom soup in top half of double boiler. If too thick, thin with cream. Add browned mushrooms and shrimp. When serving casserole, spoon sauce over each serving.
- * * * *
Crab Bake
1956 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. Edgar Gordon, Madison
- 2 (6 1/2-ounce) cans crab meat
- 1 (13-ounce) can cream of shrimp soup
- 1 (10-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
- 8 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
- 2 (4-ounce) jars sliced pimiento, finely cut
- 1 (3 1/2-ounce) package potato chips, crushed
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1 cup slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup buttered bread crumbs
- Using a large saucepan, warm the two soups to blend well. Add seasoned salt. Remove tough tendons from crab meat and flake. Add crab, chopped hard-cooked eggs, pimiento, crushed potato chips and almonds to soups. Mix well. Transfer to buttered baking dish and top with bread crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until thoroughly heated.
- * * * *
Festive Fruit Pie
1959 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. George Pratt, Madison
Crust:
- 75 thin wheat crackers
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- Filling:
- 32 marshmallows
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 pint fresh raspberries or strawberries
- 2 bananas, sliced
- 2 or 3 fresh peaches, sliced
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup green seedless grapes, halved
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup cantaloupe, cut up
- 1 pint whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Crust: Roll or chop crackers and almonds. Mix the two with melted butter and press into pie tin, shaping for crust. Place in refrigerator overnight or in freezer for 2 to 3 hours.
- Filling: Melt marshmallows, with milk added, in top of double boiler. Stir until smooth. Let cool. Prepare, in separate containers, the fresh fruits. (Frozen fruit drained and thawed, can be substituted if fresh fruits are out of season, or some fruits can be omitted if they can’t be obtained.) Whip cream and add vanilla. Fold fruits into the cooled marshmallow mixture. Fold in whipped cream. Pour into prepared pie shell. Let stand overnight in refrigerator.
* * * *
Apple Dumpling Dessert
1957 Second Grand Prize: Mary Holly, Prairie du Chien
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon lard or vegetable shortening
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 3 tart apples
- Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Work in shortening, blending like pastry, using milk for moistening agent. Roll out to 1/2-inch thickness. Blush with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Cover with chopped apples. Roll up like a jelly roll. Cut in 12 equal slices. Place in a buttered pan and cover with sauce. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.
- Dumpling Sauce
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup hot water
- 1/2 lemon, sliced
- Mix all ingredients together. Cook for about 3 minutes. Pour over raw dumplings and bake as directed.
- * * * *
Mock Chicken Liver Loaf
1958 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. James Smith, Madison
- 1 can clear beef consomme
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
- 1 cup mashed liver sausage
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon minced onion
- 1 tablespoon tarragon vinegar
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- Soften gelatin in cold water. Add to consomme and heat, stirring continuously until gelatin has dissolved. Pour mixture into a 2-cup mold and chill until firm.
- In the meantime, blend together liver sausage, mayonnaise, onion and vinegar. Mixture should be about the consistency of sandwich spread. If too thick, add more mayonnaise.
When consomme has completely jelled, remove from refrigerator and scoop out the center, all but about 3/4 inch from all sides. Reheat, to melt, all that has been scooped out. Fill cavity with liver paste and pour melted consomme over the top. Chill until firm. Unmold and garnish with egg slices. Serve as an appetizer with fancy crackers.
* * * *
Evaporated Milk Coffee Cake
1958 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Norman Levin, Madison
- 3/4 cup butter
- 2 cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 3 cups sifted cake flour
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
- Cream butter with sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well. Sift flour with baking powder and add to creamed butter, sugar and egg mixture, alternating with the can of milk. Begin and end with flour, beating well after each addition of flour and milk.
- Add nuts, vanilla and lemon juice, mixing well. Pour batter in buttered 9-by-13-inch cake pan or buttered angel food tube pan. Sprinkle topping evenly over the top of the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Yield: 12 to 16 slices.
Topping
- 6 crushed graham crackers
- 1 1/2 tablespoons melted butter
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 heaping teaspoon cinnamon
- Mix all ingredients together and sprinkle over top of cake batter as directed.
- * * * *
Buttermilk Lemon Pie
1958 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. Paul Grefe, Wisconsin Dells
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 6 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 4 eggs, separated
- 1/3 cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 baked (9-inch) pie shell
- Mix 1 1/3 cups sugar and flour. Gradually stir buttermilk. Cook in double boiler until mixture begins to thicken, stirring constantly. Add beaten egg yolks and cook about 2 minutes more. Blend in lemon juice, peel and butter. Pour into pie shell.
- Beat egg whites until frothy. Add salt an cream of tartar. Beat until whites hold soft peak. Add the 1/2 cup sugar gradually, beating until mixture is stiff and glossy. Swirl over pie filling, sealing well to edge of shell. Bake at 325 degree for 18 minutes. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
* * * *
Stuffed Squash
1956 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. R.W. Messner, Monona
- 1 medium-sized Hubbard squash
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup water
- 1 medium onion
- 2 cups bread crumbs
- 2 whole pieces celery, ground
- 1/4 green bell pepper, ground
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- Cut top from squash and clean inside. Combine pork, water, salt and onion and simmer for an hour. Then add bread crumbs, green pepper, celery, cinnamon, cloves and pepper. Stuff squash with dressing and cover with top. Bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours, or until squash is tender. Place whole squash on serving dish.
- * * * *
Rice Pilaf
1959 Third Grand Prize: Edith Scheibel, Madison
- 1 pound bulk pork sausage
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
- 1 1/2 cups cooked rice
- 1 (10 1/2-ounce) can condensed mushroom soup
- 15 slices stuffed olives
- 1/2 cup salted peanuts
- Brown sausage lightly and break into bite-size pieces. Saute celery, onion and green pepper together for 3 minutes. Mix together lightly all ingredients except olives and peanuts. Bake in a covered casserole at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Then place olive slices over top and sprinkle with peanuts. Bake uncovered for another 15 minutes. Yield: 6 servings.
- * * * *
Chicken Noodle Piquante
1957 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. Rudolf Mathias, Madison
- 2 small frying chickens, cut into serving pieces
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper, minced
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 8 large ripe olives, chopped
- 3 stalks celery, minced
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 1 cup consomme
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1/4 teaspoon thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 (12-ounce) package wide noodles
- 1/2 pint sour cream
- 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
- Brown chicken in olive oil. When nearly brown, add chopped onion, green pepper, garlic, olives and celery. Continue cooking until vegetables are lightly browned. Add wine, consomme and hot water. Then add thyme, oregano, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Steam gently for 20 minutes. Add noodles and continue steaming until noodles are tender. Remove chicken to warm platter. Add sour cream to noodles, stirring gently. Surround chicken with noodles.
- Sprinkle with poppy seeds and serve. Yield 6 to 8 servings.
* * * *
”Melt-in-Your-Mouth” Cornmeal Rolls
1959 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Robert Benedict, Baraboo
- 1 cup scalded milk
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 cup cold water
- 5 1/2 to 6 cups flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 small package yeast
- 1 1/4 cups cornmeal
- Pour milk over shortening, sugar and salt. Add water and cool to lukewarm. Stir in 2 cups of sifted flour. Add eggs and crumbled yeast. Beat with rotary beater for 2 minutes. Add cornmeal. Add enough flour to make soft dough.
- Let rise once, then mix into individual dinner rolls. Let rise again, then bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Yield: 12 to 18 rolls.
* * * *
From 1956
Frozen fish sticks: Want to vary those frozen breaded fish sticks? Thaw them and wrap them in pastry squares, brush the pastry with heavy cream and bake in a hot oven. — 1956 Cookbook
Peppermint topping: Add a few drops of peppermint extract to sweetened whipped cream. Serve as a topping for chocolate pudding. — 1956 Cookbook
Cooking tip: An old-fashioned technique that’s still good to use: Soak cauliflower or broccoli in salted water for 15 minutes or so before cooking to get rid of any small insects. — 1956 Cookbook
Banana fritters: Choose green-tipped bananas when you are planning to make fritters of this fruit. Serve the dessert with a lemon sauce. — 1956 Cookbook