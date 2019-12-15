Judges’ Choice: 1990s

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms on Pasta

Cut asparagus into 1 1/2-inch pieces and place in heavy-bottomed, oven-proof skillet. Peel garlic cloves and cut in half. Place in pan with asparagus. Drizzle 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil over the mixture and toss lightly to coat. Roast at 475 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, shaking the pan every few minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the pasta according to package directions. When asparagus reaches crisp-tender stage, remove from oven. Discard garlic. Add remaining olive oil and mushrooms. Saute over medium-high flame until mushrooms have released some of their juice, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add nutmeg and white pepper and continue cooking for 1 minute. Add cream and simmer until the liquid in the pan is reduced by half, about 6 minutes. Place pasta in a large bowl, add vegetable-cream mixture and cheese. Toss lightly. Yield: 4 servings.