Judges’ Choice: 1990s

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms on Pasta
1992 Third Grand Prize: Holly Wiesman, Madison
- 1 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, cleaned and trimmed
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 1/2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 pound mostaccioli or similar pasta
- 1 pound fresh mushrooms, quartered
- 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Cut asparagus into 1 1/2-inch pieces and place in heavy-bottomed, oven-proof skillet. Peel garlic cloves and cut in half. Place in pan with asparagus. Drizzle 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil over the mixture and toss lightly to coat. Roast at 475 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, shaking the pan every few minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the pasta according to package directions. When asparagus reaches crisp-tender stage, remove from oven. Discard garlic. Add remaining olive oil and mushrooms. Saute over medium-high flame until mushrooms have released some of their juice, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add nutmeg and white pepper and continue cooking for 1 minute. Add cream and simmer until the liquid in the pan is reduced by half, about 6 minutes. Place pasta in a large bowl, add vegetable-cream mixture and cheese. Toss lightly. Yield: 4 servings.
•••••
Layered Oriental Dip
1993 Second Grand Prize: Kathy Gile, Monona
Topping:
- 3/4 cup chopped, cooked chicken
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/4 cup chopped unsalted peanuts
- 3 tablespoons chopped green onions
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- Sauce:
- 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3 drops Tabasco
- Base:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
Topping: In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well. Cover and refrigerate several hours to blend flavors.
Sauce: In a small saucepan, combine brown sugar and cornstarch; mix well. Gradually stir in water and remaining ingredients. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until mixture thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Cool, cover and refrigerate.
Base: In a small bowl combine cream cheese and soy sauce; beat until smooth and fluffy. Spread evenly over the bottom of a 12-inch round serving dish. Spoon topping evenly over cream cheese; drizzle with 1/2 to 1 cup of the sauce. Serve immediately with assorted crackers. Yield: 10 to 12 servings.
•••••
Cheese Potato Soup
1991 Second Grand Prize: Annette Doyle, Peachtree City, Ga.
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 3 cups water
- 3 chicken bouillon cubes
- 4 cups cubed potatoes
- 2 cups milk
- 3/4 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
- 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Melt butter in soup pot. Add carrots, onion and celery. Cover and cook on low heat for about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally until tender. Add water, bouillon cubes and potatoes. Cover and cook until potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Mash vegetables slightly. Add milk and cook until heated. Gradually stir in cheeses. Stir until melted. Add salt and pepper. If desired, garnish with chives, diced pimiento or diced bacon. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Italian Restaurant Salad
1991 First Grand Prize: Susan Kruser, Evansville
Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
Salad:
- 8 to 10 cups torn leaf and romaine lettuce
- 3 tomatoes, cut in wedges
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup mild banana pepper rings
- 1/4 cup pitted black olives
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Dressing: Combine all ingredients in a covered glass jar and shake well. Set aside.
Salad: Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Pour dressing over all and toss. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Grilled Pork Kebabs with Orange Cilantro Cream
1992 Second Grand Prize: Mary Erickson, Madison
- 2 pounds pork tenderloin
Marinade:
- 1 cup fresh orange juice
- 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano, or 1 teaspoon dried
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped cilantro
- 2 teaspoons fresh marjoram
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 tablespoons oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Cream:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 6 tablespoons marinade
- 2 teaspoons grated orange peel
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- 6 to 8 drops Tabasco
Marinade: Combine all ingredients in medium bowl; reserve 6 tablespoons. Cut pork into 1-inch pieces or thin horizontal slices. Place on skewers and put in a shallow glass dish. Add marinade, and set aside 4 to 6 hours. Grill pork about 3 inches from flame, 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Serve with Orange Cilantro Cream.
Cream: Combine all ingredients, including 6 tablespoons reserved marinade. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate.
•••••
Hot’n Zesty Greek Pasta Salad
1990 Second Grand Prize: Pat Hevenor, Madison
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 large tomato, cut in eighths
- 1/2 bunch romaine lettuce,
shredded in big pieces
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 1/8 cup chives, chopped
- 1/2 cup green olives with pimiento, sliced crosswise
- 1/4 pound hard salami, julienned
- 1/2 teaspoon thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon rosemary
- 1 cup cooked rotini, kept warm
- 1/2 cup shredded provolone
Saute onion in oil until translucent. Add tomato, romaine, garlic, capers and chives. Stir gently on low heat for 1 to 2 minutes. Add olives and salami. Warm. Add spices and pasta to skillet. Toss and warm throughout. Add cheese. Cook 1 to 2 minutes. Serve warm. Yield: 2 servings.
•••••
Ham-Pecan Tossed Salad
1993 Third Grand Prize: Alice Hamburg, Reedsburg
Caramelized pecans:
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup pecan halves
- Dressing:
- 1/4 cup light olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
Salad:
- 3 cups torn iceberg lettuce
- 3 cups torn spinach leaves
- 2 cups cubed cooked ham
- 1 cup halved red seedless grapes
- 1/4 cup sliced green onion
- 1 (11-ounce) can mandarin orange segments, chilled and drained
Pecans: Heat sugar in small, heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar melts. Add pecans and stir until coated. Pour onto waxed paper; cool and break apart.
Dressing: Combine ail ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well.
Salad: Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl; toss.
Pour dressing over salad, tossing to coat. Just before serving, add pecans and toss gently. Yield: 5 servings.
•••••
Fresh Strawberry Salad
1990 First Grand Prize: Donna Hanson, Stevens Point
- 4 cups red leaf lettuce
- 1 pint strawberries
- 2 kiwi fruit
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup tarragon vinegar
- 1/4 cup salad oil
- 1/2 teaspoon dill weed
Wash, dry and tear leaf lettuce. Wash and hull strawberries; quarter. Peel and slice kiwi. Toss all gently in bowl. Combine remaining ingredients; shake until well mixed. Just before serving, drizzle dressing over salad ingredients. Yield: 4 servings.
•••••
Chocolate Almond Velvet
1990 Third Grand Prize: Dorothy Bayline, Madison
- 2/3 cup chocolate syrup
- 2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups whipping cream
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/3 cup slivered, blanched almonds, toasted
Combine syrup, milk, cream and vanilla. Chill 1 hour in refrigerator. Whip until fluffy and soft peaks form. Fold in the almonds. Place in a refrigerator tray. Freeze until firm or overnight. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Glazed Pork Loin au Apple
1993 First Grand Prize: Barbara Burdick, Menomonie
- 3- to 4-pound rolled, boneless pork loin
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 to 4 medium cooking apples, peeled, cored and julienned
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 1 to 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 Dijon mustard
Unroll pork roast and lay flat. Lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Lay julienned apples over unrolled pork roast. Combine garlic, basil, thyme and allspice. Spread all but 1 tablespoon of spices evenly over apples. Roll up pork roast tightly and secure with heavy butcher’s cord. Combine a little olive oil with the reserved spices. Rub over meat. Roast at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes per pound, with an internal temperature of 185 degrees.
About 20 minutes before pork is finished, heat honey and mustard together. Pour over roast and return to oven. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Chicken Guadalajara
1992 First Grand Prize: Keith Stephens, Middleton
- 2 large eggs
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Green chili salsa or green taco sauce
- 1 1/2 cups dry, fine bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons dried cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 3 chicken breasts, split, boned and skinned
- 6 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 1 large ripe avocado
- 4 to 6 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
- 1 cup plain yogurt or sour cream
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions, including tops
- 12 to 18 cherry tomatoes, halved
- Lime wedges
In a shallow bowl, beat together eggs, garlic and 1/4 cup salsa. In another shallow bowl, combine bread crumbs, chili powder, cumin and oregano. Dip chicken pieces, one by one, in egg mixture to coat. Then coat each piece in crumb mixture. Melt butter in a 10-by-15-inch baking dish in a 350-degree oven. Add chicken, turning to coat with butter. Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes. Pit, peel and slice avocado. Arrange chicken on bed of shredded lettuce. Top each piece with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream. Garnish with green onions, tomatoes, lime wedges and avocado. Serve with additional yogurt and salsa.