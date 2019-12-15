Judges’ Choice: 1970s

Pastry: In large bowl, thoroughly mix 3/4 cup flour, sugar, salt and yeast. Combine milk and margarine in saucepan. Cook over low heat until liquid is warm. Margarine need not melt. Gradually add to dry ingredients and beat 2 minutes at medium speed with electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add egg and 1/4 cup flour or enough flour to make a thick batter. Beat at high speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Stir in enough additional flour to make a soft dough.

Turn onto lightly floured board. Knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Place in greased bowl, turning to grease top. Cover, let rise in a warm place, free from draft, until double in bulk, about 1 hour.

Prepare Cheese Filling and one of the fruit fillings. Set aside.

Punch dough down and turn onto lightly floured board. Divide in half. Roll each half into a 14-by-8-inch rectangle. Place on greased baking sheets. Spread half of Cheese Filling down the center third of each rectangle. Spread half of Apricot Filling or Date Filling over the Cheese Filling on each rectangle. Slit dough at 1-inch intervals along each side of filling. Fold strips at an angle across filling, alternating from side to side. Cover and let rise in a warm place, free from drafts, until doubled, about 1 hour. Prepare Topping.