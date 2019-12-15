Judges’ Choice: 1970s

Lemon-Glazed Cheesecake
1972 Third Grand Prize: Brenda Pfaehler, Madison
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1/3 cup sugar
- Grated peel and juice of one or two lemons, reserved
- 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 3 eggs
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 tablespoons reserved lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1 pint sour cream
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 large lemon, sliced thinly
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- Remaining lemon juice
- 1 cup water
- 1 or 2 drops yellow food coloring
Combine crumbs, butter and 1/3 cup sugar Pat into bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Cool.
Grate lemons to yield 1 teaspoon rind and squeeze lemons for juice. Set aside until needed.
Beat softened cream cheese at high speed, one or two minutes until completely smooth. Add eggs one at a time. Beat, gradually adding 1 1/3 cups sugar, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Stir in 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel. Pour into cooled crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
Blend sour cream with 3 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Set in a warm place to remain soft for spreading. Remove cake from oven. Gently spoon on sour cream mixture and spread lightly over top of cake. Return to oven. Bake 12 minutes. Then refrigerate until topping is cool, not completely set before adding lemon glaze.
Slice large lemon into paper-thin cartwheels, removing seeds. Reserve 5 or 6 for garnish.
Coarsely chop remaining slices. Place into pan with 2 cups water. Bring to a boil; simmer uncovered 15 minutes. Strain, saving 1 cup juice and discarding rest, along with pulp.
Combine 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, 1 cup juice and 1 cup water; stir until smooth. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cook 3 minutes. Stir in food coloring. Chill until cool but not set.
Spoon glaze on top of cheesecake carefully. Garnish with remaining cartwheels. Chill several hours or overnight before removing from pan.
•••••
Ham and Asparagus Casserole
1972 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. Lloyd Bostian, Madison
- 1 cup butter or margarine
- 1 cup flour
- 6 cups light cream
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 2/3 cups grated sharp cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons grated onion
- 3 tablespoons prepared mustard
- 2 tablespoons minced parsley
- 5 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 4 (10-ounce) packages frozen asparagus
- 1 1/2 pounds spaghetti
- 5 pounds ham, cut into 1-inch cubes
Melt butter and blend in flour. Slowly add cream, milk and chicken broth. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Add cheeses, lemon juice, and season with onion, mustard, parsley, salt, rosemary and pepper. Mix well. Remove from heat. Stir in mayonnaise. Cook asparagus and spaghetti as directed on packages. Mix sauce, ham and spaghetti.
In two large casseroles. Arrange layers of the spaghetti-ham mixture and layers of asparagus, dividing asparagus between the two casseroles. Top each with second half of spaghetti-ham mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yield: 25 to 30 servings.
•••••
Stroganoff Steak Sandwich
Sept. ’74 3rd Grand Prize: Mrs. John Sullivan, DeForest
- 2/3 cup beer
- 1/3 cup cooking oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 pounds flank steak, about 1 inch thick
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- Dash salt
- 4 cups sliced onions
- 12 slices French bread, toasted
- 1 cup dairy sour cream, warmed
- 1/2 teaspoon or more prepared horseradish
In shallow dish, combine beer, oil, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Place steak in marinade; cover. Marinate overnight in refrigerator or several hours at room temperature; drain. Broil flank steak 3 inches from heat for 5 to 7 minutes on each side for medium rare. Thinly slice meat on the diagonal across the grain.
In saucepan, melt butter, blend in paprika and a dash of salt. Add onion. Cook until tender but not brown.
For each serving, arrange meat slices over two slices of French bread. Top with onions. Combine sour cream and horseradish; spoon onto each sandwich. Sprinkle with paprika, if desired. Yield: 6 servings.
Note: For additional moistness, spoon au jus or hot consomme over meat.
•••••
Cheese and Fruit Braid
1976 Second Grand Prize: Susan Johnson, Fitchburg
Pastry:
- 2 1/2 to 3 cups unsifted flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 package active dry yeast
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup margarine
- 1 egg, at room temperature
Cheese Filling:
- 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
To brush on pastry:
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 tablespoons milk
Topping:
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons margarine
- Apricot or Date Filling
Pastry: In large bowl, thoroughly mix 3/4 cup flour, sugar, salt and yeast. Combine milk and margarine in saucepan. Cook over low heat until liquid is warm. Margarine need not melt. Gradually add to dry ingredients and beat 2 minutes at medium speed with electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add egg and 1/4 cup flour or enough flour to make a thick batter. Beat at high speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Stir in enough additional flour to make a soft dough.
Turn onto lightly floured board. Knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Place in greased bowl, turning to grease top. Cover, let rise in a warm place, free from draft, until double in bulk, about 1 hour.
Prepare Cheese Filling and one of the fruit fillings. Set aside.
Punch dough down and turn onto lightly floured board. Divide in half. Roll each half into a 14-by-8-inch rectangle. Place on greased baking sheets. Spread half of Cheese Filling down the center third of each rectangle. Spread half of Apricot Filling or Date Filling over the Cheese Filling on each rectangle. Slit dough at 1-inch intervals along each side of filling. Fold strips at an angle across filling, alternating from side to side. Cover and let rise in a warm place, free from drafts, until doubled, about 1 hour. Prepare Topping.
Brush pastry with combined egg yolk and 2 tablespoons milk. Sprinkle each cake with half of topping. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until done. Remove from baking sheets and cool on wire racks.
Filling: Cream together cheese and sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and almond extract.
Topping: Combine flour, sugar and cinnamon. Cut in margarine until mixture is crumbly.
Note: This is much faster and easier to make than it sounds. The dough is easy to work.
Apricot Filling:
- 1 1/2 cups dried apricots
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
Combine apricots and boiling water in saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until liquid is absorbed and apricots are tender, 15 to 25 minutes. Mash or sieve apricots. Stir in brown sugar until dissolved. Cool.
Date Filling:
- 1 1/2 cups chopped dates
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 to 2 tablespoons brown or white sugar
Proceed as for Apricot Filling, substituting dates in instructions.
•••••
Frosted Big Apple Pie for a Crowd
1971 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. Fred Halverson, Madison
- Egg Yolk Pastry (see recipe)
- 4 teaspoons lemon juice
- 12 to 15 cups peeled, thinly sliced tart apples
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- Milk; sugar
- Confectioners’ Sugar-Milk Icing
Prepare Egg Yolk Pastry, as directed, reserving half of pastry.
Sprinkle lemon juice on apples. Place half the apples in the bottom of pastry-lined jelly roll pan. Combine sugars, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg; sprinkle half this mixture over the apples in the pan. Spread remaining apple slices on top and sprinkle with remaining sugar-spice mixture
Top with remaining pastry; seal and crimp edges. Brush with milk and sprinkle with a little granulated sugar. Cut vents or prick with a fork as for two-crust fruit pies. Bake at 400 degrees for 50 minutes. When cool, drizzle with confectioners’ sugar mixed with milk to make thin icing. Cut in squares. Yield: 25 servings.
Egg Yolk Pastry:
- 5 cups sifted flour
- 4 teaspoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 1/2 cups lard
- 2 egg yolks
- Cold water
Combine dry ingredients; cut in lard. Beat egg yolks slightly in measuring cup with fork and blend enough cold water to make a scant cupful. Blend until pastry forms a ball. Roll out half the pastry into a rectangle to fit a 15 1/2-by-10 1/2 inch jelly roll pan.
•••••
Homemade Pizza
1977 Second Grand Prize: Valerie Heinzen, Madison
Crust:
- 1 package dry yeast
- 1 cup warm water
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1-inch-thick slice American processed cheese, shredded
Sauce:
- 10 ounces tomato puree
- 2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tablespoons oregano
- 2 teaspoons basil
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon marjoram
- 1/2 teaspoon rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon sage
- 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
Toppings:
- Browned Italian sausage (about 1 pound)
- Green pepper rings (optional)
- Onion rings (optional)
- Sliced mushrooms (optional)
- Sliced green or ripe olives (optional)
- 4 ounces Parmesan cheese
- 8 ounces mozzarella cheese
Crust: Dissolve yeast in warm water. Stir in oil. Mix flour and salt and add. Knead until smooth. Place dough in greased bowl and let rise until double in bulk. Divide in half and spread on well-greased 13-inch pizza pans, making a ridge around the edges. Sprinkle shredded processed cheese evenly over crusts.
Sauce: Combine all ingredients and simmer. Spread hot sauce evenly over crusts.
Top each pizza with half the sausage, which has been browned and drained, and any other desired topping except the mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake pizzas at 375 degrees for 25 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Remove from oven and top with mozzarella cheese. Return to oven for additional 5 minutes.
•••••
Seafarer’s Bake
1979 First Grand Prize: Doris Metcalf, Waunakee
- 9 lasagna noodles (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped
- spinach, thawed
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup creamy cottage cheese
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of celery soup
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 (8-ounce) bag frozen cooked shrimp
- 1 pound frozen cod or Pollock fillets, thawed and cubed
- 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons fine, seasoned bread crumbs
- 1/3 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- Margarine to dot on top
Cook and drain noodles according to package directions. Arrange three noodles in bottom of greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Press thawed spinach in a strainer to remove all moisture. Cook onion in hot oil until tender. Blend in spinach, cream cheese, cottage cheese, egg and herb seasoning; add salt and pepper to taste. Spread about 1/3 of mixture over noodles in pan. Combine soup, milk, shrimp and fish; spread about one-third of mixture over cheese layer. Repeat layers using up all the mixtures. Mix Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs; sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Top with Cheddar cheese and dot with margarine; bake 5 minutes more. Let stand at least 20 minutes before cutting in squares to serve. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Orange Pork Chop Skillet
1970 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Wayne Halverson, Windsor
- 6 pork chops
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 acorn squash
- 1 (6-ounce) can frozen orange juice, thawed
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 2 oranges
Brown chops in butter. Pour off fat. Cut squash in 3/4-inch rings; cut rings in half. Arrange chops and squash in skillet. Combine orange juice, brown sugar, ginger, allspice and hot pepper sauce. Pour over pork chops. Simmer, covered, 45 minutes. Baste occasionally during cooking. Cut oranges in 1/4-inch slices, removing seeds and halving slices; place on chops for last 5 minutes of cooking. Yield: 6 servings.
Never Fail Honey Custard
1970 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. Don MacFarlane, Janesville
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 quart skim milk
Break eggs into large bowl and beat well. Add honey, vanilla and salt; beat again. Heat milk to just below boiling point (when fine skin forms on top). Add milk to egg mixture, stirring to blend well. Pour into small cups or large casserole. Place container in pan of hot water to a depth of at least 1 inch. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour or until a wet knife comes out clean when inserted in custard. Yield: 10 servings.
•••••
Lime Frost
1970 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. Allan Paterson Hubbard, Madison
- 2 cups water
- 1 (3-ounce) package lime gelatin
- 1 pint vanilla ice cream
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- Lime slices
- Whipped cream
Add 1 cup boiling water to gelatin. Stir until dissolved. Add 1 cup cold water. Chill until firm. In blender, mix gelatin, slightly softened ice cream and lime juice until mixture begins to hold shape. Pour into sherbet glasses or pastry shell; chill. To serve, top with whipped cream and garnish with lime slice. Yield: 4 servings.
Note: This dessert is especially nice for luncheons, showers and meals that need a light sort of ending.
•••••
Cracker Crisp Salad
1975 Third Grand Prize: Edith First, Madison
- 1 quart crisp greens (iceberg, Boston, bibb or romaine lettuce)
- 2 to 4 fresh tomatoes
- 1 clove garlic
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup solid-pack tuna (chicken, salmon or shrimp also good)
- 6 to 8 radishes
- 1 cup small cheese crackers
Clean, drain and put greens in a closed container in the refrigerator to crisp. Dip the tomatoes in boiling water for 1 minute and remove the skin. Chill tomatoes. On waxed paper sprinkle salt on garlic and mash until garlic disintegrates and mixes with the salt
Combine garlic mixture, mayonnaise, wine vinegar and Worcestershire. Chill.
Tear greens in bite-size pieces and slice tomatoes. Combine with tuna and radishes. Toss with mayonnaise mixture and add cheese crackers. Serve immediately. Yield: 4 servings.
•••••
Baked Cabbage
1979 Third Grand Prize: Alice Fancher, Fort Atkinson
- 1 medium cabbage, coarsely shredded
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup cream
- 6 slices bacon
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Place shredded cabbage in casserole. Mix sugar and flour. Combine with cream, salt and pepper. Pour over cabbage. Cover cabbage with slices of bacon and bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove cover for a few minutes to crisp bacon. Yield: 6 servings.
•••••
Cauliflower Salad
September 1974 First Grand Prize: Nancy Krohn, Madison
- 1 head cauliflower, thinly sliced
- 1 (6-ounce) can pitted ripe olives, drained and quartered
- 1 large green pepper, diced
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimiento
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 (8-ounce) jar Italian salad dressing
Mix all ingredients well and marinate a few hours before serving. Yield: 8 servings.
•••••
Curt’s Meatball Soup
Feb. 1974 2nd Grand Prize: Mrs. John Ross, Madison
- 1/2 cup uncooked rice
- 1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Dash pepper
- 1 (46-ounce) can tomato juice
- 4 cups water
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 3 to 4 cups diced celery
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 large can (about 1 pound, 14 ounces) tomatoes
- 3 beef bouillon cubes
Mix rice and ground beef. Add 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Form into about 20 small balls. In large kettle or Dutch oven, bring tomato juice and water to a boil. Add 2 teaspoons salt, celery, onion and prepared raw meatballs. Boil slowly for 45 minutes to 1 hour Add tomatoes (cut up) and bouillon cubes and simmer just until hot. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Crepes Supreme
Feb. 1974 1st Grand Prize: Mrs. Edward Lane, Madison
Crepes:
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 2/3 cup flour
- 1 1/3 cups milk
Filling:
- 6 ounces Italian sausage, browned
- 2 cups chopped chicken breasts, cooked
- 1 package frozen chopped spinach, cooked and drained
- 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon onion salt
Beat eggs until frothy. Add salt and melted butter. Add flour and milk alternately and beat until smooth. Fry one at a time in electric fly pan at moderate heat (360 degrees) and smooth out with a large tablespoon to a diameter of 2 to 4 inches. Place immediately upon paper towel and set aside. Makes from 16 to 18 crepes. These should be very thin and tender.
Mix together filling ingredients and place 1 large tablespoon filling onto each crepe. Roll securely, placing the flap side down in a shallow baking dish. Repeat, until crepes are lined up side-by-side in dish.
Pour Crepe Supreme Sauce over crepes and bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes.
Note: Crepes can be prepared the night before a luncheon and refrigerated. This is delightful with fresh watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes and poppy seed dressing. Yield: 8 servings.
Crepe Supreme Sauce:
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 6 tablespoons flour
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 3 dashes hot pepper sauce
Melt butter, add flour and cook slowly until flour is completely cooked (or your white sauce tastes like flour). Add milk; stir until smooth and creamy. Add remaining ingredients. If sauce is too thick add a little more milk.
Vegetable Harvest Casserole
1976 Third Grand Prize: Sandy Warren, Madison
- 4 tomatoes, diced
- 3 carrots, sliced
- 1 cup diced celery
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 green pepper, sliced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 cup water
- 3/4 cup sherry
- 1/4 cup oil
- 5 red potatoes, peeled and diced
In large bowl, mix tomatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, parsley, green pepper, salt, water, sherry and oil. Place potatoes in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Pour mixed vegetables over potatoes. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Serve hot or cold. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Cherry-Coconut-Almond Crescent
1979 Second Grand Prize: Ellen Simenstad, Madison
- 1/2 cup lukewarm water
- 2 tablespoons dry yeast
- Pinch sugar
- 1 (5 1/3-ounce) can evaporated milk plus enough lukewarm water to make 2 cups liquid
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 6 cups unbleached flour, approximately
- 1 (16-ounce) can sour cherries
- 1 (12-ounce) can almond filling
- 2 (3 1/2-ounce) cans flaked coconut, divided
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- Frosting
Mix dry yeast with lukewarm water and sugar. Let stand until puffy. Mix together evaporated milk, water, eggs, sugar, salt and melted butter. Add yeast mixture. Mix in 5 cups flour and turn onto floured surface. Knead dough 5 minutes, adding flour, and place in greased, covered container for rising. Let rise in fairly warm place until doubled in bulk, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Punch down and divide into 3 pieces.
Roll out each piece into narrow oblong about 14 by 5 inches. Spread with 1/3 can almond filling, 1/3 can drained cherries, 1/3 can coconut and 1/3 cinnamon-sugar mixture. Roll up as for jelly roll, keeping ends thin and middle fat. Place on greased cookie sheet in crescent or U-shape.
With scissors make slashes from outer edge of curve almost to opposite side. Turn each partial slice on its side, exposing filling. Brush with melted butter and cover with waxed paper for rising, 1 hour. When puffy, bake a 375 degrees for 15 minutes or until light golden brown. Let cool partially, add frosting and sprinkle with 1/3 coconut from remaining can. Follow same procedure with remaining dough.
Frosting:
- 3 cups sifted powdered sugar
- Enough milk to make a spreadable frosting
Combine ingredients; mix well.
•••••
Artichauts Fromages a la Maison
Feb. 1974 3rd Grand Prize: Betsy Haimson, Madison
- 1 (4-ounce) stick butter
- 11 ounces cream cheese
- 2 (9-ounce) packages frozen artichoke hearts
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 3 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
Melt butter and cream cheese together. Boil artichoke hearts until tender according to package directions. Mix melted cheese mixture with artichoke hearts. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add some of the Parmesan cheese. Pour into long, shallow casserole dish and sprinkle remainder of Parmesan cheese on top. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
•••••
Buttered Pecan Torte
Sept. 1974 2nd Grand Prize: Mrs. Charles Hamburg, Reedsburg
- 60 Ritz crackers, crushed
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 (3 3/4-ounce) packages instant coconut cream pie filling
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 quart butter pecan ice cream, softened
- 1 (9-ounce) tub Cool Whip
Combine cracker crumbs with the melted butter. Divide in half and place half in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch pan. Combine pie filling mix with milk, beating about 2 minutes, then add ice cream. Spread on cracker crumbs in pan; top with Cool Whip. Top with remaining crumb mixture. Refrigerate 8 to 10 hours. Yield: 15 servings.
Cinnamon Candy Jelly
1971 First Grand Prize: Grace Lunenschloss, Richland Center
- 5 1/2 cups sugar
- 3 cups water
- 1/2 pound (1 cup) cinnamon candies
- 6 ounces liquid pectin
Measure water, candy and sugar into a large saucepan. Stir until candies are melted. Bring mixture to boil over high heat. When boiling hard, add liquid pectin (stirring constantly); boil hard for 1 minute. The mixture will drop in sheets from the spoon. Remove from heat, skim and pour into glasses. Cover at once with 1/8-inch hot paraffin. Allow several days for jelly to set. Yield: 8 glasses of jelly.
•••••
Baked Stuffed Flounder with Newburg Sauce
1978 Second Grand Prize: Betty Bush, Madison
- 2 tablespoons green pepper
- 2 tablespoons onion
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 2 cups bread crumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon monosodium glutamate
- 1 (6 1/2-ounce) crab meat
- 3/4 cup melted butter
- 6 flounder fillets, fresh or frozen
- Newburg Sauce
Chop and mix together green pepper, onion and garlic. Saute until tender. Mix bread crumbs, salt, pepper and monosodium glutamate; add to green pepper mixture. Add chopped crab meat and melted butter. Mix well and roll into six portions. Wrap together with fillets and hold with toothpicks. Place in buttered 10-or 12-inch casserole dish. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove toothpicks and top with Newburg Sauce.
Newburg Sauce:
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 1/2 cups light cream
- 3 egg yolks, beaten
- 3 tablespoons dry white wine
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Paprika, to taste
Melt butter in skillet. Blend in flour. Add cream all at one time. Heat, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens and bubbles. Stir small amount of hot mixture into egg yolks. Add egg mixture to remaining sauce. Heat, stirring constantly until thickened. Add wine, lemon juice and salt. Sprinkle with paprika. Pour over baked stuffed flounder. Yield: 6 servings.
Note: Sole may be substituted for flounder.
•••••
Aunt Alma’s Lemon Pie
1975 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. Ray Daly, Gillingham
- 4 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 tablespoon cornmeal
- Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon
- Grated rind and juice of 1 orange
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 (8- or 9-inch) unbaked pie crust
Beat eggs. Add sugar and other ingredients in order. Pour into unbaked crust. The cornmeal rises to top and browns while pie is baking. Bake at 375 degrees until filling is set, 35 to 40 minutes.
•••••
Apricot Russian Torte
1978 First Grand Prize: Mary McMillan, Madison
- 11 to 12 ounces apricots
- 3 cups sugar, divided
- 1 1/2 cups pecans, ground
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 4 egg yolks
- 3/4 pound butter
- 1 (1-ounce) cake yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup whipping cream, at room temperature
- 4 cups flour
- 4 egg whites
- Cover apricots with water and cook until soft. Mash to a paste. Add 1 cup sugar. Refrigerate overnight. Grind nuts. Add 1 1/2 cups sugar and cinnamon to nuts. Mix together, reserving 3/4 cup for topping.
- Cream butter and add egg yolks. Combine yeast with salt to liquefy. Add yeast mixture to warm cream. Add butter-egg mixture. Add flour, one cup at a time, and blend well by hand. Place dough on board and knead only until smooth. Divide into three parts. Again knead each part until smooth.
Cut a piece of freezer wrap to cover bottom of jelly roll pan. Roll out one part of dough to fit sheet and put on pan. Sprinkle with unreserved nut mixture. Roll the second part of dough, and place on top of nuts; spread with apricots. Roll the third part of the dough and place over apricot layer. With a fork, make holes on top of dough. Brush top of dough with milk or leftover cream or egg. Bake at 350 degree for 1 hour.
Beat egg whites until stiff, then add 1/2 cup sugar. Spread on top of torte after it has been baked. Sprinkle with reserved nut mixture and bake an additional 10 minutes. Cut while hot. Yield: 16 servings.
Crab Stuffed Trout
1976 First Grand Prize: Lea Reese, Madison
- 6 trout, boned and ready for baking
- 1 (6- or 7-ounce) can crab meat, drained
- 1 (6-ounce) can water chestnuts, sliced
- 1/4 cup dried bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon tarragon leaves
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1 or 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Parsley and lemon wedges
Season trout cavity well with salt and, if desired, pepper to taste. Mix crab meat, water chestnuts, bread crumbs, mayonnaise and tarragon. Stuff trout. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, basting frequently with melted butter and lemon juice. Serve garnished with parsley and lemon wedges.
•••••
Marinated Pork Roast
1975 First Grand Prize: Hazel Stenseth, Verona
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 3 pound pork loin roast, boned, rolled and tied
- Sauce
Shake flour in 14-by-20-inch plastic browning bag and place in 2-inch-deep roasting pan. Fold bag back for easy handling. Follow cooking instructions on browning bag box.
Add seasoning, garlic and liquids. Trim excess fat and place m eat in bag. Close bag with twist tie. Gently turn bag several times to mix ingredients well and moisten meat. Marinate 2 to 3 hours at room temperature or overnight in refrigerator Turn once o r twice.
Bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until m eat thermometer reads 170 degrees. Serve with sauce. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.
Sauce:
- 1 (10-ounce) jar currant jelly
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- Heat and simmer 2 minutes.
Note: The sauce is excellent and gives an elegant touch to this roast; do not omit.
•••••
Barbecued Fish
1971 Third Grand Prize: Chris Lagermann, Janesville
- 2 to 3 pounds fresh fish steaks or filets such as salmon, halibut or bass
- 1/2 cup salad oil
- 1/4 cup tarragon red wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons sherry
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Arrange fish steaks or filets in glass baking pan. Combine salad oil, vinegar, ginger, sugar, sherry, soy sauce and garlic powder. Pour over fish; marinate 1 hour.
Place fish on well-oiled grill over glowing coals. Or place in a well-oiled hinged grill. Barbecue for 10 to 15 minutes, brushing frequently with marinade. Turn carefully with spatula or turn the hinged grill. Continue barbecuing for 10 to 15 minutes or until fish is done. Lift carefully with spatula onto hot platter. Brush with remaining marinade. Serve immediately. Yield: 5 servings.
•••••
Seafood Salad
1977 First Grand Prize: Gladys Slinger, Monona
- 1 (6 1/2-ounce) can crab meat
- 2 (4 1/2-ounce) cans medium shrimp, deveined, or equivalent fresh or frozen shrimp
- 1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, sliced
- 1 (4 1/2-ounce) jar sliced mushrooms, or equivalent fresh sliced mushrooms
- 2 cups chopped celery
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 (2 1/2-ounce) package sliced almonds
- 4 hard-cooked eggs, sliced
- 1 pint Hellmann’s mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon salt
Drain seafood well. Add remaining ingredients. Toss carefully and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
Note: Do not substitute brand of mayonnaise.
•••••
Tomato Cabbage Soup
1978 Third Grand Prize: Lonny Leonard, Windsor
- 1 (46-ounce) can tomato juice
- 7 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons dehydrated onion flakes
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 envelopes or cubes beef bouillon
- 1 teaspoon liquid artificial sweetener
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon sweet basil
- 2 cups shredded cabbage
Combine all ingredients except cabbage and bring to a boil. Add shredded cabbage and cook until desired consistency. Yield: 6 servings; 66 calories per serving.
•••••
Gourmet Peas
1972 First Grand Prize: Beverly Limbach, Dodgeville
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 chicken bouillon cubes
- 1/2 teaspoon marjoram
- 1 bay leaf
- Black pepper and cayenne, to taste
- 3 stalks celery, cut paper thin
- 1 bunch green onions with tops, sliced
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 2 (10-ounce) packages green peas, thawed
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry
- Generous shake monosodium glutamate
Melt butter with bouillon cubes, marjoram and bay leaf. Add remaining ingredients. Cover and bring to a boil. Do not uncover. Remove from heat and let stand 15 minutes. Stir and serve. Yield: 8 servings.