Judges’ Choice: 1960s

Cream shortening and sugar. Add well-beaten eggs. Mix banana, soda and sour milk; add to creamed mixture. Mix nuts and dates with flour and add, with salt, to batter. Bake in 9-by-13-inch pan at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Spread topping on baked, still warm cake and place under broiler for about 9 minutes. Serves 20.

Topping

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup cream or condensed milk

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup coconut

Combine all ingredients and spread on cake as directed.

* * * *

Chicken Kiev

1964 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Peter Link, Madison

4 medium chicken breasts

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

1/4 pound chilled butter, cut in eighths

1 egg, beaten

Bread crumbs

Cut chicken breasts in half lengthwise, remove skin and cut away the bone. Each half should be one piece of meat.

Place each piece, boned side up, between two pieces of plastic wrap. Working from center, pound with a wooden mallet to form cutlets not quite 1/4 inch thick. Peel off wrap.