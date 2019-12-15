Judges’ Choice: 1960s

Swiss Alphorns
1966 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. Herman Lufi, New Glarus
Dough:
- 4 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 pound butter
- 2 packages dry yeast
- 1/4 cup warm water
- 1/2 cup dairy sour cream
- 4 egg yolks, at room temperature
- Filling:
- 4 egg whites
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup finely chopped nuts
Dough: Measure flour, sugar and salt into a bowl. Press butter into the mixture with a fork or pastry blender. Dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand 3 to 5 minutes; stir Scald sour cream; cool to lukewarm and blend in egg yolks Add yeast Pour into flour mixture and blend. Cover bowl well and refrigerate 3 hours. This is a rich dough and it rises very little. Prepare filling before removing dough from refrigerator.
Divide dough into 8 parts. Roll out one at a time on a board floured with confectioners’ sugar. (To roll out, shape dough into a ball, then roll from all directions to an 8-inch circle.) Put a thin layer of filling over circle, cut in 8 wedges and, beginning at round end, roll each wedge up. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake immediately at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from baking sheets and cool on a rack. Roll in confectioners’ sugar before serving.
Filling: Beat egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually beat in sugar and vanilla. Beat again until stiff Gently fold in nuts Yield: 64 horns.
Beefy-Best-Bar-B-Que
(Midwestern Style)
1965 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. Norman MacLean, Madison
- 2 1/2 pounds boiling beef
- 1 soup bone
- Water
- Sauce
- 1/2 head finely shredded cabbage
- 12 seeded hamburger buns
Cover beef and bone with water. Simmer several hours or until meat is fork-tender. Remove meat and bones from stock. Cool. Shred meat and set aside while preparing sauce. Add shredded beef to sauce, simmer for 1/2 hour. Serve on split, buttered buns topped with shredded cabbage.
- Sauce
- 3 cups stock
- 1 pint catsup
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 1 teaspoon mustard
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 peppercorns, crushed
To broth, add catsup, pepper, mustard, onion, sugar, allspice, salt and peppercorns. Cook over low heat 1 hour or until thickened.
Beef in Herb Wine Sauce
1966 First Grand Prize: Ruth Onken, Madison
- 3 or 4 medium onions, sliced
- 2 tablespoons bacon drippings
- 2 pounds lean beef (sirloin tip preferred) cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes
- 1 1/2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup beef bouillon, divided
- 1 1/2 cups dry red wine, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon each marjoram, thyme and oregano
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced lengthwise
- 1/4 cup butter
Saute onions in bacon drippings until yellow: remove from pan and set aside. Add meat, lightly sprinkled with flour, to pan and brown thoroughly. When meat is well browned, add 1/4 cup bouillon, 1 cup wine, marjoram, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Cover pan tightly and simmer over low heat about 2 hours, gradually adding remaining bouillon and wine. In the meantime, saute mushrooms in butter. After m eat has simmered, add onions and mushrooms. Cook 20 to 30 minutes longer or until meat is tender. Yield 4 to 6 servings.
Plum Kissed Pear Jam
1965 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Vernon Zickert, Deerfield
- 1 cup red or blue plum pulp with skins cut fine
- 3 cups pear pulp
- 5 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 (1 3/4-ounce) box pectin
Combine plum and pear pulp in saucepan. Add pectin. Place over high heat and quickly bring to a hard boil, stirring constantly. At once, add sugar. Bring to a rolling boil and boil for one minute, stirring constantly.
- This can be put up in sterilized jars or freezer containers. Yield: 4 1/2 pints.
Apple-Raisin Muffins
1965 Second Grand Prize: Julie Schneider, Stevens Point
- 2 cups sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1/3 cup salad oil
- 3/4 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup chopped nuts
- 1 cup finely chopped apples
- 1 tablespoon grated orange rind
Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. Add orange juice and oil to beaten egg. Add egg mixture, raisins, nuts, apples and orange rind to dry ingredients. Stir only until moistened. Bake in well-greased muffin tins at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. Yield: 12 muffins.
Frozen Slaw
1969 First Grand Prize: Margaret Kane, Richland Center
- 1 medium cabbage, chopped or shredded
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 ribs celery, chopped
- 1/2 green pepper, chopped
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon mustard seed
Sprinkle salt over cabbage and let stand 1 hour. Squeeze out liquid. Mix cabbage, celery and green pepper. Mix remaining ingredients and bring to boil. Boil one minute. Cool. Pour over cabbage mixture and freeze. Defrost at room temperature before serving. (Do not microwave.)
- Note: This slaw is crisp and fresh when defrosted.
Tiny Gourmet Meatballs
1967 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. James Higgins, Baraboo
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 envelope onion soup mix
- 1 egg
- 2 teaspoons monosodium glutamate
- 1/4 cup dried bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 (14-ounce) bottles spicy catsup
- 1 (10-ounce) jar currant jelly
Mix ground beef, soup mix, egg, monosodium glutamate and bread crumbs. Shape into tiny balls and brown in butter. Thirty minutes before serving, blend catsup and jelly in electric fry pan set at 215 degrees. Add meatballs and simmer for 25 minutes. Serve as hors d’oeuvres with cocktail picks. Yield: 48 meatballs.
Editor’s note: The original recipe calls for pizza-flavored catsup, which is no longer available. Higgins recommends using a tangy catsup.
Pot Roast of Beef
1964 Third Grand Prize: Marvin Hanson, Middleton
- 5-pound pot roast
- 1 1/2 quarts beef stock or water
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup fat
- 1 teaspoon pickling spice
- 2 cups canned tomatoes, mashed
Brown roast in oven, or with a small amount of fat on top of stove. Bring stock or water to a boil. Heat fat and add flour, making a roux. Add the roux to the heated liquid, forming a thin gravy. Add remaining ingredients and salt to taste. Pour mixture over roast. Bake roast at 300 degrees until it can be pierced easily with a fork, turning it every hour. When ready to serve, strain gravy and skim off fat.
Beef Roll-Ups
1968 First Grand Prize: Mrs. James Walker, Aurora. Ill.
- 2 pounds round steak, cut 1/4 inch thick
- 3 tablespoons prepared mustard
- 1/4 cup finely minced onion
- 4 strips bacon, cut in half
- 1 large dill pickle, cut in eight lengthwise strips
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 small can sliced mushrooms
Cut meat in eight (3-by-4-inch) rectangles. Spread mustard on meat and sprinkle with onion. Top with half strips of bacon and pickle strips. Roll up in jelly roll fashion, tucking in edges. Tie with heavy cord or skewer securely.
Combine flour, salt and pepper. Coat roll-ups with mixture and brown slowly on all sides in hot oil. Combine tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, hot water and brown sugar; pour over meat. Cover and simmer 1 1/2 hours.
Remove meat from sauce. Cut cord or remove skewers. Thicken sauce with a little of the leftover flour mixture. Pour sauce over roll-ups and sprinkle with drained mushrooms. Serve over buttered noodles with French bread.
Oyster Chops
1969 Third Grand Prize: Ann Clark, Madison
- 6 to 8 boneless loin pork chops or slices of pork tenderloin, 1/2 inch thick
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup finely diced celery
- 2 tablespoons parsley flakes
- 1 pinch tarragon
- 4 cups coarse cracker crumbs (approximately)
- 1/2 pint fresh or canned oysters
- Oyster juice
- Salt and pepper
Trim fat on pork chops to 1/2 inch and flatten chops slightly by pounding (flat edge of a heavy knife may be used). Saute onions, celery, parsley and tarragon in butter. In large mixing bowl, place cracker crumbs and sauteed mixture. Toss lightly. Add oysters and salt and pepper to taste. Gradually pour in oyster juice, tossing frequently until mixture has reached a consistency of stuffing, or until the crumbs adhere. (If oysters do not contain enough liquid, milk may be added.)
- Place spoonfuls of the mixture in the middle of each pork chop and gently fold over, securing edges with toothpicks. Roll folded chops in crumbs and place in glass dish or Teflon pan, with a little butter. Bake at 350 degrees until brown, 50 to 60 minutes. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.
Crab Meat Toasted Sandwiches
1966 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. Edward Buehler, Madison
- 1 small can crab meat
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 1 small can mushrooms
- 1 teaspoon caraway seed
- Mayonnaise
- 4 slices bread or buns
- 8 bacon slices
- 4 slices Cheddar cheese
Mix crab meat, celery, onions, mushrooms, caraway seed and enough mayonnaise to moisten. Fry and drain bacon. Toast bread on one side. Spread crab mixture on untoasted side. Cover with bacon and top with cheese Heat under broiler until cheese melts. Yield: 4 servings.
Spinach Salad
1967 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. William Nichols, Madison
- 1 pound fresh spinach
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Sliced garlic clove
- 1/2 cup salad oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Dash of freshly ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
- 6 strips crisp bacon, chopped
Wash spinach thoroughly. Soak for 1/2 hour in fresh water with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Drain thoroughly and dry. Shred spinach. Combine garlic, salad oil, wine vinegar, lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Pour over shredded spinach. Garnish with Parmesan cheese, chopped eggs and bacon. Yield: 4 servings.
Ice Cream-Pumpkin Pie
1967 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Lawrence Dunkelberger, Madison
- Graham cracker crust made with addition of 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon each salt, cinnamon and ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 quart softened vanilla ice cream
- English walnut halves
Make favorite unbaked graham cracker crust, adding cinnamon. Mix together pumpkin, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Fold in ice cream. Pour into the unbaked graham cracker crust. Place walnut halves on top. Freeze until ready to serve.
Mrs. Schwartz’s Party Pie
1969 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. James Schwartz, Middleton
- 18 Ritz crackers, mashed fine
- 2/3 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped fine
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 egg whites
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 pint whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon brandy
- 1 tablespoon semisweet chocolate curls
Blend the crackers, nuts and vanilla. Beat egg whites until stiff and blend with baking powder and 1 cup sugar. Fold cracker mixture into egg white mixture. Pour into lightly greased 9-inch glass pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool. Whip the cream and remaining sugar. Add brandy and spoon over baked pie. Garnish with grated chocolate curls.
Onion rings
Add 1/2 cup canned french-fried onion rings to cornbread mix before adding liquids. Mix according to package directions and bake. This is especially good served with soup.
Ham
1960 First Grand Prize: Harry Lundberg, Madison
This recipe has been altered for health reasons. The original directions call for leaving the meat unrefrigerated overnight, which is not recommended.
- 1 fresh cured ham (not smoked), 10 to 12 pounds
- 1 to 2 carrots, sliced
- 1/2 package bay leaves
- 1/2 package whole cloves
- Few pieces allspice
- Powdered mustard
- 1 to 2 beaten egg yolks
- 2 to 3 pieces crushed zwieback
- Granulated sugar
Use a large container for boiling ham — ham must be covered with water. Place ham in container after water is boiling. Add carrots, bay leaves, cloves and allspice.
Cover and cook ham slowly about 5 hours, until done. Keep ham in water, cover container and refrigerate overnight.
Remove ham and place on large tray or bread board. Skin ham but leave layer of fat on ham (about 1/4 inch). Cover entire surface of ham with beaten egg yolks. Sprinkle the ham with powdered mustard, using the cover of a large salt shaker. Then cover the same area by sprinkling on sugar. Lastly, sprinkle crushed zwieback to cover the whole surface.
Roast ham at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes, until the crust of egg yolks, mustard, sugar and crumbs turns brown. Serve ham either warm or cold. (It will slice better when cold.)
Scotch Currant Bread
1960 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. W.V. Herried, Hatfield
- 2 packages active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup warm water
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1/2 cup scalded milk
- 2 eggs
- 3 tablespoons grated orange rind
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 6 to 6 1/2 cups sifted flour
- 1 cup dried currants
- 1 tablespoon orange juice
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Soften yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine butter, 1/3 cup sugar, salt and scalded milk, then cool to lukewarm. Stir in eggs, orange rind, 1/2 cup orange juice and dissolved yeast. Gradually add flour to form a stiff dough. Knead on floured surface 7 to 10 minutes. Place dough in greased bowl in warm place to rise, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
Divide dough into two parts. Roll each part into 18-by-7-inch rectangle. Sprinkle each with 1/2 cup currants and roll up like jelly roll, starting at 7-inch side. Seal edges and ends.
Place in 2 greased 9-by-5-by-3-inch pans, seam side down. Let rise in warm place about 1 1/2 hours. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Combine 1 tablespoon orange juice and 1 tablespoon sugar and brush tops of loaves with this mixture. Bake 5 minutes longer.
Roast Beef Tenderloin with Bordelaise Sauce
1961 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. S.J. Chalekian
- 1 (6-pound) whole beef tenderloin, cooked
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 onion slice
- 2 carrot slices
- Sprig of parsley
- 6 whole black peppers
- 1 whole clove
- 1/2 bay leaf
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 can condensed beef bouillon (do not dilute)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup red wine
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
In hot butter in skillet, saute shallot, onion, carrot, parsley sprig, whole black peppers, clove and bay leaf until vegetables are golden and tender. Add flour and cook over low heat, stirring until flour is lightly browned. Stir in bouillon. Simmer, stirring until thickened and smooth, about 10 minutes. Strain. Add salt, pepper, red wine and chopped parsley to sauce. Refrigerate.
About 15 minutes before serving, reheat sauce, covered, in double boiler. (If too thick, add 1 to 2 tablespoons red wine.) Cut tenderloin into 1-inch slices. Spoon some sauce over slices and pass remaining sauce. Yield: 10 servings.
Whole Wheat Bread
1963 Third Grand Prize: Belle Markgraf, Dane
- 2 small cakes yeast
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup lukewarm milk
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 cup shortening, melted
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup lukewarm water
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 2 cups whole-wheat flour
Combine the first 5 ingredients. Let stand 1 hour. Add remaining ingredients, mix thoroughly and knead for 5 minutes. Let rise 1 1/2 hours or until double in bulk. Form 2 loaves and let rise 45 minutes. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.
•••••
Chocolate Graham Torte
1962 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. Fred Horstmeier, Madison
Editor’s note: This recipe is published in its original form but must be altered if used. It is necessary to use egg substitutes to avoid the risk of food poisoning from raw eggs.
- 1/4 cup soft butter
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3 eggs, separated
- 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted
- 12 large marshmallows, diced
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 24 graham cracker squares, crushed fine
Grease a 12-by-8-inch shallow pan with butter, thickly spread. Press on this 1/2 of crushed crackers. Reserve remaining crackers for topping.
Cream butter and powdered sugar thoroughly. Add egg yolks one at a time and beat well. Add melted chocolate, marshmallows, nuts and vanilla. Stiffly beat egg whites and fold into chocolate mixture. Pour in pan and top with crushed crackers. Chill several hours or overnight Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
Chi Ting (Chicken with Peas)
1960 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. George Tiao, Madison
- 1 1/2 pounds chicken breasts, boned
- 5 tablespoons chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- I stalk green onion, chopped
- 6 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas
Dice chicken into 1/2-inch cubes. Add 1 tablespoon chicken broth, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 tablespoon cornstarch and chopped green onion. Mix well.
Defrost peas an hour before cooking. Add remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch to 4 tablespoons chicken broth. Heat oil to very hot temperature. Quickly add chicken mixture. Turn with small spatula about 15 strokes or 1 minute cooking time. Remove chicken from pan.
Add peas to oil in pan. Add remaining salt and half-cooked chicken. Pour chicken broth and cornstarch mixture into pan. Bring to a boil, stirring, about 2 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.
Spinach and Herb Dip for Raw Vegetables
1968 Third Grand Prize: Mrs. Raymond Schoen, Madison
- 3 cups sour cream
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 cup chopped spinach
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
- 1/2 cup chopped chives
- 1/4 cup chopped dill
- 1 clove garlic, pressed
Combine all ingredients. Chill at least 3 hours. Serve with raw vegetables.
Creamy Pecan Pie
1963 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. James Greene, Madison
- 1/3 cup butter
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1/2 cup dark corn syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
- 1 cup sour cream
Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add eggs, syrup, salt and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in pecans and sour cream. Pour into pastry-lined 9-inch pie pan, garnish with whole pecans and bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.
Chicken Supreme Divan
1962 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Lawrence Schroeder, DeForest
- 10 stalks asparagus, cooked and drained
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 tablespoons sherry wine
- 8 thin slices cooked chicken breast
- Salt
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 cup bechamel or white sauce
Add butter to asparagus on a heatproof platter. Add 1 tablespoon cheese. Moisten chicken slices with 1 tablespoon sherry. Season with a little salt. Place chicken on asparagus and cheese. Beat egg yolks and add to the white sauce. Season to taste and add remaining sherry. Pour over chicken. Top with remaining cheese. Bake at 400 degrees until delicately browned, about 12 minutes. Yield: 2 to 3 servings. (1962)
Rice Salad
1964 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. B.C. Fallentine, Middleton
- 2 cups cooked rice, cooled
- 1/2 cup crab or lobster, chopped
- 1/2 cup slivered ham
- 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
- 2 cups finely chopped hard-cooked eggs (about 5 eggs)
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
- 1/4 a cup finely chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- Salt
- Pepper
Toss together first 7 ingredients. Sprinkle with oil and vinegar; add mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Refrigerate several hours. Yield: 6 servings.
Mincemeat Ice Cream Dessert
1961 Second Grand Prize: Hazel Van Wagenen, Madison
- 1 sponge, angel food or pound cake
- 1 quart vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup prepared mincemeat
- 1/2 cup slivered, blanched almonds, toasted
- 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
- 1 cup heavy cream, whipped
- Almonds and maraschino cherries, for garnish
Rub brown crumbs from cake. Cut cake length wise in three even layers. Stir ice cream until a just-firm consistency. Fold in mincemeat, almonds and orange peel into ice cream. Spread mixture between cake layers. Freeze until firm Before serving, frost top and sides with whipped cream. Garnish with maraschino cherries and almonds. Yield: 10 servings.
Little ‘Great’ Cake
1962 Second Grand Prize: Mrs. John Figi, Monroe
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 large eggs, separated
- 2 1/2 cups sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon mace
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup candied fruit
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 2 teaspoons brandy flavoring
- 2 tablespoons red wine or fruit juice
Cream butter. Add sugar gradually, then egg yolks. Cream until fluffy. Mix and sift flour, spices, baking powder and salt. Combine with fruit. Add wine and brandy flavoring. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold in. Bake in a tube pan at 325 degrees for 1 hour 15 minutes. Frost and decorate as desired.
Chicken Party Casserole
1963 First Grand Prize: Mrs. George Jahn, Madison
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 1/2 cups water
- 1 package chicken noodle dry soup mix
- 1 can or package frozen french-style green beans, cooked
- 2 cups cooked chicken, sliced
- 1 can bean sprouts
- 1 (5 1/2-ounce) can water chestnuts, sliced
- 1 small can mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
Blend cornstarch and water in saucepan until smooth. Cook 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add remaining ingredients except almonds, and transfer to 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Top with almonds. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
500 Cake
1961 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Larry Anderson, McFarland
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1 1/2 cups white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup mashed bananas
- 1 teaspoon soda
- 1 cup sour milk
- 1/2 cup chopped dates
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
Cream shortening and sugar. Add well-beaten eggs. Mix banana, soda and sour milk; add to creamed mixture. Mix nuts and dates with flour and add, with salt, to batter. Bake in 9-by-13-inch pan at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Spread topping on baked, still warm cake and place under broiler for about 9 minutes. Serves 20.
- Topping
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup cream or condensed milk
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 cup coconut
- Combine all ingredients and spread on cake as directed.
Chicken Kiev
1964 First Grand Prize: Mrs. Peter Link, Madison
- 4 medium chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onion
- 1/4 pound chilled butter, cut in eighths
- 1 egg, beaten
- Bread crumbs
Cut chicken breasts in half lengthwise, remove skin and cut away the bone. Each half should be one piece of meat.
Place each piece, boned side up, between two pieces of plastic wrap. Working from center, pound with a wooden mallet to form cutlets not quite 1/4 inch thick. Peel off wrap.
Sprinkle meat with salt. Sprinkle each cutlet with 1/2 tablespoon mixed chopped parsley and green onion. Place small piece of butter near end of cutlet. Roll as for jelly roll, tucking in side of meat. Press to seal well. Dust with flour, dip in beaten egg, roll in fine, dry bread crumbs. Chill chicken rolls for at least 1 hour. Fry in deep fat at 340 degrees for 4 to 6 minutes until golden brown and well done. Garnish with lemon wedges and parsley. Yield. 4 servings.
