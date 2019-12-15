Judges’ Choice: 1980s

Chocolate Marzipan Cake
1981 First Grand Prize: Carole Nicholas, Madison
- 1 (8-ounce) can almond paste
- 6 eggs, separated
- 1/2 cup sugar, divided
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 cup flour
- 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch salt
- 1/2 cup strained melted raspberry jam
- 7 ounces semisweet chocolate (may use chocolate chips)
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted
- Break almond paste into small pieces in a large mixing bowl. Beat in egg yolks one at a time, beating after each addition until smooth. Beat in 1/4 cup sugar, lemon juice, lemon peel and almond extract.
- Beat egg whites in small mixing bowl until foamy. Gradually beat in remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Beat until soft peaks form. Gently fold into egg yolk mixture. Mix Hour, baking powder and salt; sift over the egg mixture. Fold in gently. Pour into 2 greased and floured 9-inch cake pans.
Bake at 350 degrees until tops are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center is withdrawn clean, about 25 minutes. Cool on wire racks 5 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on a serving plate. Spread evenly with cooled raspberry jam. Top with second cake layer. Refrigerate, covered, 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt chocolate and butter in top of double boiler over hot water. Stir until smooth; cool slightly. Spread chocolate glaze evenly over sides and top of cake. Arrange almonds on top. Refrigerate, loosely covered, overnight. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream on each slice.
* * * *
London Broil, Hunter’s Sauce
1980 Second Grand Prize: Eileen Nemec, Belleville
- 1 flank steak (2 pounds)
- 2 tablespoons oil
- Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- Hunter’s Sauce
Preheat broiler rack with broiler set on high. Rub steak on both sides with oil; sprinkle with salt and generously with pepper. Place on broiler rack 4 to 5 inches from heat source for 5 to 7 minutes; turn meat. Broil 5 to 7 minutes longer, depending on desired doneness. Transfer to hot platter and dot with butter. Let stand in warm place about 5 minutes to settle the juices.
(Juices will collect on plate as it stands and these may be added to the Hunter’s Sauce.) Sprinkle steak with parsley and carve diagonally. Serve with Hunter’s Sauce. (This can be broiled on a charcoal grill.)
Hunter’s Sauce
- 1/3 pound mushrooms, sliced (about 2 cups)
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots or green onion
- Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
- 1/3 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 cup chopped peeled tomatoes (fresh or canned)
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon, or 1/4 teaspoon dried
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 2 teaspoons water
In a saucepan cook mushrooms, onions, salt and pepper in butter about 10 minutes. Add wine; cook briefly over high heat. Add tomatoes, broth and tarragon. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Stir in blended cornstarch. Cook and stir until thickened. Yield: 4 servings.
•••••
Asparagus Soup
1985 Third Grand Prize: Steve Porter, Janesville
- 2 1/2 pounds asparagus, or 3 (10-ounce) packages frozen asparagus, thawed
- 10 medium radishes, chopped
- 5 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced, or 2 tablespoons dried parsley
- 2 medium potatoes, unpeeled and quartered
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup light cream
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Cut off top 3 inches of asparagus. Cut into bite-size pieces. Trim off ends of remaining asparagus; chop stalks into 1/2-inch pieces. Blanch asparagus tips for 4 minutes, adding radishes last minute only. Run under cold water; set aside.
Melt butter in 3-quart saucepan. Add onions and celery; cook slowly until wilted, about 8 minutes. Stir in chopped raw asparagus stalks; cook mixture, covered, for 5 minutes. Uncover, stir in flour and cook 2 minutes. Whisk in chicken broth. Add parsley and potatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, 20 to 25 minutes.
Puree in food processor or blender until fine. Return to saucepan; add asparagus tips and radishes, cream, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Reheat without boiling. Yield: 8 servings.
•••••
Filled Yeast Angel Cake
1986 Second Grand Prize: Vicki Raatz, Waterloo
Cake:
- 4 cups flour
- 1 package yeast
- 1/4 cup lukewarm water
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 cup butter
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon orange extract
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Filling:
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- Buttercream Frosting:
- 1/2 pound powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons cream
Cake: Place flour in large bowl; set aside. Dissolve yeast in water. Scald milk. Add butter and sugar to milk. Stir until butter is melted. When cooled, add to flour, beat well. Add yeast mixture, eggs, flavorings and salt. Beat well until dough falls from spoon. Refrigerate overnight. In the morning, pat dough onto floured board into a 12-by-18-inch rectangle.
Filling: Spread melted butter over the dough. Combine sugar, pecans and cinnamon; sprinkle over the butter. Roll tightly and put into a well-buttered angel food pan. Let rise until double in bulk Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes. When cool, frost with Buttercream Frosting.
Frosting: Combine all ingredients and beat until smooth. Spread over cooled cake.
•••••
Ted’s Chicken Amaretto
1986 Third Grand Prize: Mary Derr, Columbus
- 3 chicken breasts, boned, skinned and split
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 pint fresh mushrooms, thickly sliced
- 1/4 cup amaretto
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- Cooked noodles or wild rice
Cut chicken breasts into 1-inch slices. Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder and curry powder; sprinkle over chicken slices. Roll chicken slices in flour until well coated. Heat butter in a large skillet. Saute chicken until tender and lightly browned. Add mushrooms, amaretto and lemon juice. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and cornstarch. Stir over low heat until mixture thickens. Serve over cooked noodles or wild rice. Sprinkle with almonds. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.
•••••
Crab and Shrimp Etouffe
1985 Second Grand Prize: Bonnie Braun Marshall, Madison
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper
- 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 4 teaspoons tomato paste
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion
- 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 to 3 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Pepper and Tabasco, to taste
- 1 pound crab meat, or 2 (6-ounce) cans
- 3 cups rice, cooked
Melt butter in heavy metal pot. Add onion, green pepper and celery. Cook until tender. Add garlic. Dissolve cornstarch in 1 cup stock; add to vegetables. Add wine, stirring constantly. Add tomato paste, green onion, parsley and Worcestershire sauce. Blend well. Add shrimp; cover and simmer 8 to 10 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally. If necessary, add more stock. Add pepper and Tabasco sauce. Gently add crab meat; stir for a few minutes until heated. Serve on bed of rice. Yield; 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Gamberetti di Mare
1988 First Grand Prize: Elly Seaworth, Janesville
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon chopped green onion tops
- 2 teaspoons brandy
- Generous dash of grated nutmeg
- 1 pound uncooked small shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 8 medium mushroom caps
- 2 medium tomatoes, cut into 8 wedges
- 1 medium Italian gold pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips
- 1 teaspoon flour
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dry vermouth
- Cooked linguine
Melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in garlic, parsley, green onion tops, brandy and nutmeg. When butter is hot and bubbly add shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and pepper. Saute until shrimp are just cooked through. Transfer to heated platter using slotted spoon. Keep warm. Add flour to skillet and stir constantly until well blended, scraping up any browned bits clinging to bottom. Stir in vermouth to deglaze pan. Reduce heat and simmer until sauce thickens, about 2 to 3 minutes. Pour over shrimp and vegetables. Serve immediately over linguine. Yield; 4 servings.
•••••
Stuffed Crown Roast of Pork with Mustard Sauce
1987 First Grand Prize: Margaret Marhoefer, Madison
- 1 crown roast of pork (about 16 ribs)
- Salt, pepper and thyme
- Sausage Stuffing:
- 2 cups fresh bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup minced onion
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 pound bulk pork sausage
- 3/4 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup cranberries
- 2 tart apples, peeled and diced
- Salt, pepper, thyme and sage
- Mustard Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons reserved drippings
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper
Roast: Sprinkle pork with seasonings. Fit an empty tin can (top and bottom removed) into center of roast (this helps brown inner part of roast). Cover ends of ribs with foil. Roast at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 degrees and roast for 40 minutes.
Stuffing: Soak bread crumbs in milk. Squeeze dry. Set aside. Saute onions in butter. Add sausage. Brown slightly. Drain. Add celery, raisins, cranberries and apples. Cook mixture 5 minutes. Transfer to large bowl. Add crumbs and stir until well blended. Season to taste with salt, pepper, thyme and sage.
After baking 1 hour remove pork from oven. Discard tin can. Fill cavity with stuffing. Return roast to oven for 70 minutes at 325 degrees. When done, place roast on a serving platter. Drain grease from roasting pan, leaving 2 tablespoons fat in the pan for Mustard Sauce.
Sauce: Add flour to reserved fat in roasting pan. Cook, stirring over low heat for 2 minutes. Pour in wine and scrape all brown bits clinging to bottom of pan. Reduce wine to 2 tablespoons over high heat. Add broth and cream. Stir and cook sauce for 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir 2 tablespoons sauce into mustard and add mustard to sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
To serve: Remove foil from ribs of roast and replace with paper frills. Serve with Mustard Sauce. Decorate roast platter with parsley and spiced crab apples, or any exotic greens and fruits available. This can be served with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, wild rice, red cabbage and a plain green vegetable. Yield: 12 to 16 servings.
•••••
Smoked Salmon and Onion Cheesecake
1987 Third Grand Prize: Mary Erickson, Madison
- 3 tablespoons fine bread crumbs
- 5 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped sweet green pepper
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 3 1/2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature
- 6 ounces smoked salmon, diced
- 3/4 cup Gruyere or aged Swiss cheese
- Pepper
Butter an 8-inch springform pan. Combine bread crumbs with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle bottom and sides of prepared pan with this mixture and shake crumbs around the bottom and sides until well coated. Saute onion and green pepper in the 3 tablespoons butter in 10-inch skillet until tender. Beat eggs, cream and cream cheese together in a large bowl until smooth. Fold in salmon, the remaining 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, Gruyere or Swiss cheese and sauteed onion and green pepper. Add pepper to taste. Pour batter into prepared pan; shake gently to level mixture. Set pan in slightly larger pan. Pour boiling water into the larger pan to depth of 2 inches. Do not let edges of pan touch.
Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour 40 minutes. Turn off oven; let cake sit in oven for 1 hour. Lift cake out of water bath; cool to room temperature on wire rack. Refrigerate 4 to 5 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before serving. Loosen edge with small, sharp knife. Unmold and garnish with fresh dill or parsley. Serve with melba toast, small rye bread or crackers. Yield: 20 to 25 servings.
•••••
Chocolate Grand Marnier Gateau
1986 First Grand Prize: Carole Nicholas, Madison
Cake:
- 3/4 cup sliced almonds
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 2/3 cup butter
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3 eggs, separated
- 2/3 cup sifted flour (sift before measuring)
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons grated orange peel
- 1/4 cup Grand Marnier liqueur
- Glaze:
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 6 tablespoons butter
Cake: Grind almonds fine in a food processor. Set aside. On lowest heat, or in top of double boiler, melt chocolate. Cool to room temperature. In small bowl of an electric mixer, at medium speed, cream butter until smooth. Gradually beat in sugar and continue beating until the mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolks, beating until mixture is very light. Beat in cooled melted chocolate until thoroughly combined. At low speed, beat in flour and milk alternately, beginning and ending with flour. Beat just until combined. Stir in 1/2 cup ground almonds, vanilla and peel.
In small mixer bowl, beat whites at high speed just until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whites into the batter just until combined. Turn into a greased 9-inch round cake pan, spreading evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until cake tests done with a toothpick. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Loosen edge and turn onto wire rack to cool. When cake is cool to the touch, sprinkle with Grand Manlier.
Glaze: Melt together chips and butter over lowest heat or in double boiler. Set over bowl of ice water and stir until spreading consistency. Glaze top and side of cake. Sprinkle top with remaining 1/4 cup ground almonds. If desired, garnish with one seedless navel orange, peeled and sliced.
•••••
Rainbow Fruit Pie
1989 First Grand Prize: Rose Verdegan, Fond du Lac
- 1 cup butter or margarine
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup nuts (optional)
- 2 (14-ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- Assorted fresh or canned fruits for the five rainbow stripes
- Red: raspberries, cherries or strawberries, sliced
- Orange: peaches or apricots, sliced; canned mandarin oranges
- Yellow: crushed pineapple, drained; or sliced bananas mixed with lemon juice
- Green: peeled and sliced kiwi or green grapes
- Blue/purple: blueberries
Spray or grease lightly an 18-by-14-inch cookie sheet. Beat butter or margarine with sugar until fluffy. Mix in oatmeal, flour and nuts until thoroughly blended. Press dough into a rainbow shape, approximately 16 by 10 inches. Flute or raise edges 1/2-inch to form a rim. Prick with fork. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool well. In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, lemon juice, vanilla and nutmeg. Stir well. Chill thoroughly. When crust and filling are very cool, spoon filling evenly on the crust. Forming the colors of the rainbow, arrange the fruits or fillings in 2-inch bands across the top of the filling. Refrigerate pie. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Garnish with mint leaves if desired.
•••••
Raspberry Ribbon Torte
1983 Third Grand Prize: Nancy Cook, De Forest
Dough:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butter
- 4 to 6 tablespoons ice water
- 9 teaspoons sugar, divided
- Raspberry Filling:
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen raspberries
- Vanilla filling:
- 1 (3 3/4-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- Whipping cream Filling:
- 1 1/2 cups whipping cream
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- Topping:
- 1/4 cup unblanched almonds
Mix flour and salt. Cut in butter until fine. Sprinkle ice water over mixture, stirring with a fork until dough is moist enough to hold together. Form into a ball. Cover and chill 30 minutes.
Divide into 6 equal parts. Form these into balls. Flatten each into about 1/2 inch thick. Roll out one part on floured surface to 9-inch circle. Transfer to cool baking sheet. Prick generously with fork. Sprinkle with 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar Bake at 450 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes. Repeat with remaining parts. Cool.
Fillings: Blend together cornstarch and water in saucepan. Add raspberries. Cook until thick, about 5 minutes. Chill. Combine pudding and milk. Beat until thick. Chill. Beat whipping cream until thick. Stir in sugar and almond extract
Spread raspberry filling and vanilla filling alternately between cooled layers, ending with thin layer of vanilla pudding on top. Sprinkle with almonds ground fine.
Spread whipping cream mixture on sides and about 1 inch around outer edge of top. Serve within 4 hours. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
•••••
Elbe’s Salad
1988 Third Grand Prize: Linda Fischer, Randolph
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup salad dressing
- 3 tablespoons vinegar
- 1 head lettuce, torn
- 1 whole sweet Spanish onion, peeled, sliced thin and separated into rings
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 6 slices bacon, cooked and diced
Blend together sour cream, sugar, salad dressing and vinegar until smooth. Pour over tom lettuce in serving dish. Top with onion, Parmesan cheese and bacon. Serve immediately.
•••••
Sesame Chicken with Honey Dip
1982 Third Grand Prize: Jo Howard, Prairie du Chien
Chicken:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon minced onion
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
- Honey Dip:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons honey
Mix mayonnaise, mustard and onion. Set aside. In another bowl, mix crumbs and seeds. Coat chicken with mayonnaise mixture, then roll in crumbs and seeds mixture. Place on baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees for 12 minutes. Make dip and place in oven to heat it. Serve chicken with hot dip and toothpicks.
•••••
Poppy Seed Onion Rolls
1982 First Grand Prize: Vicki Raatz, Waterloo
Rolls:
- 1 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup warm water
- 1 package active dry yeast
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- Topping:
- 2 medium onions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg yolk, slightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Rolls: In small saucepan, heat milk just until bubbles form around edge of pan. Remove from heat. Add sugar, salt and butter; stir until butter is melted. Let cool to lukewarm. Sprinkle yeast over water in large bowl; stir until dissolved. Stir in milk mixture. Add 2 1/2 cups flour; beat with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add remaining flour; beat until smooth.
Cover; let rise until double, about 1 hour. Turn dough onto well-floured surface, roll over to coat with flour. Knead about 10 times, or until smooth. With palms, shape into a 12-inch roll. Cut into 12 pieces, roll each piece into a ball and place 3 inches apart on greased cookie sheets; press with palm to flatten. Rolls will be 3 inches in diameter.
Topping: Saute onions in hot butter until tender. Cool. In small bowl combine egg yolk, sour cream and salt. Stir until well-mixed. Press sauteed onions on rolls; spread with sour cream mixture; sprinkle with poppy seeds. Let rise until double, about 45 minutes. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
•••••
Apricot Chop Bake
1984 Third Grand Prize: Marietta Scheid, McFarland
- 8 pork chops. 1/2 inch thick
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1 cup apricot preserves
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 3/4 up dried apricots
- 2 (12-ounce) cans fried rice
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
Brown chops in hot oil. Stir brown sugar, cornstarch and allspice into drippings. Stir in preserves, water and vinegar; cook and stir until thickened. Snip apricots; combine with rice, raisins and green pepper. Place in a 9-by-13-inch casserole. Arrange chops on top. Pour sauce over. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.
Note: This casserole can be prepared ahead and frozen; or divided into two 9-inch-square casseroles. Bake frozen casseroles at 400 degrees for 1 hour.
•••••
Grilled Broccoli Parma Style
1987 Second Grand Prize: Alice Nulle, Woodstock, Ill.
- 3 large stems broccoli
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Trim any leafy stems from broccoli and peel stalks. Trim to 3 1/2-inch lengths. Cut each stalk in half, slicing through flowerets. Place broccoli in glass dish. Combine oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper; pour over broccoli. Toss to coat. Let stand, covered, for 30 minutes. Just before grilling, toss broccoli in marinade. Put cheese in a plastic bag, add broccoli one stalk at a time and shake until coated. Arrange broccoli on outer edge of grill over medium heat. Cover, cook with vents open, for 20 minutes, turning after 10 minutes. Cook until crisp tender. Yield: 4 servings.
•••••
Spinach Salad
1984 Second Grand Prize: Noel Ferguson, Mount Hope
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- Salt
- 7 tablespoons safflower oil
- 3 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 cup diced Swiss cheese
- 8 cups fresh spinach, torn into small pieces
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Place finely chopped garlic in wooden salad bowl. Sprinkle liberally with salt. Using a wooden spoon, crush the garlic into a paste. (The salt enhances the garlic flavor.) Add oil and lemon juice; mix well. Add mushrooms. Let stand for at least 30 minutes. Immediately before serving, add Swiss cheese and spinach. Toss well. Sprinkle with pepper. Toss again. Garnish with Parmesan cheese. Yield: 6 servings.
•••••
Mexican Pie
1981 Second Grand Prize: Kathleen Cullen, Madison
Crust:
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 cup long-grain rice
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs slightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons chopped pimiento
- Filling:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup bottled taco sauce
- 1 egg, beaten
- Guacamole:
- 1 large avocado, peeled and quartered
- 1 tablespoon chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon bottled taco sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 cup sour cream
Crust: Heat broth to boiling. Add rice, margarine and salt. Return to boil. Cover and follow rice package for directions. Let cool. Stir in eggs and pimiento. Press into greased 10-inch pie plate.
Filling: Brown beef, drain and stir in garlic, cumin and salt. Cook two minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in taco sauce and egg. Spoon onto crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Guacamole: Mash three avocado quarters (saving fourth quarter for garnish). Stir in remaining ingredients. Cover; set aside. Remove pie from oven. Spread guacamole over meat. Top with additional sour cream. Dice remaining avocado and sprinkle on pie. Yield: 6 servings.
•••••
Cottage Cheese Fruit Bread
1983 Second Grand Prize: Margaret LeFebvre, Madison
- 2/3 cup dried apricots
- 2/3 cup dried prunes
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
- 1 tablespoon grated orange rind
- 1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) cottage cheese
- 2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
Place apricots and prunes in a 1-quart saucepan; add water just to cover fruit. Boil gently, uncovered, about 30 minutes; all liquid should be absorbed. Cool, then chop fruit. Cream butter and sugar in large mixing bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Add lemon and orange rinds and cottage cheese; beat well. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add to creamed mixture just until combined. Fold in chopped fruits; spread into 2 well-buttered 7 1/2-by-3 3/4-by-2 1/4-inch loaf pans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Allow to stand 10 minutes. Remove from pans onto wire rack to cool.
•••••
Wild Rice Soup
1983 First Grand Prize: Carol Hird, Madison
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon minced green onion
- 1/4 cup flour
- 4 cups rich chicken broth, homemade or canned
- 2 cups cooked wild rice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup half and half
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry, optional
Melt butter in a heavy 3-quart saucepan; saute onion until tender. Blend in flour; gradually add broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick. Stir in wild rice and salt. Simmer 5 minutes. Blend in half and half and sherry, if desired Heat until piping hot, but do not boil.
May be garnished with minced parsley and 3 tablespoons toasted slivered almonds, 1/3 cup shredded ham or 1/3 cut shredded carrot. Yield: 7 cups.
•••••
Mocha Meringue
1982 Second Grand Prize: Karen Johnston, Madison
- 3 large egg whites
- Pinch salt
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- 6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon cold water
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon instant coffee
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
Beat egg whites until stiff, adding salt, sugar, vanilla and vinegar gradually while beating. Spread 2 squares of meringue on 2 (6-by-9-inch) pieces of brown paper. Bake at 275 degrees for 1 hour on lowest level in oven. When done, it will lift off easily.
Melt chocolate chips in double boiler. Take off heat and add enough cold water, gradually, to make chocolate drop off end of spoon. Whip cream, add vanilla and instant coffee. Spread half of chocolate mixture on meringue. Then spread a layer of half the cream mixture and sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. Stack second meringue on top and repeat layers. Chill at least 8 hours. Yield: 6 servings.
•••••
Mexican Chef’s Salad
1980 First Grand Prize: Myra Pfaflfenbach, Madison
- 6 cups torn lettuce
- 1 cup shredded carrot (2 carrots)
- 1 cup diced celery (2 stalks)
- 1 cup cooked ham, julienned
- 1 cup cooked chicken, julienned
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 3 tablespoons sliced green onion with tops
- Dressing:
- 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded sharp processed American cheese
- 2/3 cup milk
- 3 tablespoons canned green chiles, chopped and seeded
- 3 tablespoons sliced pitted ripe olives
- 2 cups corn chips
Salad: In large salad bowl, combine lettuce, carrot and celery. Arrange ham, chicken, tomatoes and green onion on top.
Dressing: In heavy saucepan, combine cheese and milk. Cook and stir over low heat until the cheese is melted and the mixture is smooth. Stir in chiles and olives. Just before serving, pour sauce over salad. Toss slightly. Serve at once. Pass com chips to sprinkle on top of each serving. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
•••••
Sachertorte Cookies
1988 Second Grand Prize: Rita Malinowski, Middleton
- 1 cup butter or margarine, softened
- 1 (4-ounce) package instant chocolate pudding
- 1 egg
- 2 cups flour
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 cup cherry or apricot preserves or jelly
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
In large bowl, cream margarine and pudding mix until light and fluffy. Beat in egg. Gradually add flour at low speed until well-mixed. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. With thumb, make imprint in center of each cookie. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until firm to the touch. Remove cookies from baking sheet immediately. Cool. Fill imprint with 1/2 teaspoon jelly. In saucepan, blend chocolate and melted butter over low heat until chocolate melts. Stir constantly. Drizzle 1/2 teaspoon over each cookie. Yield: 4 dozen.
•••••
Ramen Salad
1985 First Grand Prize: Cecy Haines, Sauk City
Salad:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 package Ramen-style noodles
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- 1/2 cup chopped almonds
- 6 green onions, chopped
- 1 head lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup shrimp, crab, lobster or chicken, cooked
- Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon monosodium glutamate, optional
- 1/4 cup cooking oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- Few drops sesame oil
Salad: Melt butter in a small skillet. Saute noodles, sesame seeds and almonds until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside. In a large salad bowl, put green onions, tom lettuce and meat. Add sauteed mixture.
Dressing: Combine all ingredients and mix well. Toss salad with dressing. Yield: 6 servings.
•••••
Luscious Broiled Fish
1984 First Grand Prize: Pamela Yadon, Madison
- 16 ounces sole
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
Place fish in a shallow broiler pan. Mix mayonnaise, cheese, salt and pepper together. Spread on fish; sprinkle onion on top. Cover pan with aluminum foil but do not let foil touch fish and topping. Place under a preheated broiler for about 7 minutes. Remove foil and continue to broil until onion is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings
•••••
Spinach Curry Salad
1989 Third Grand Prize: Laurel Huibregtse, Monona
- 2 medium-sized tart red apples
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 10 ounces fresh spinach, stemmed and washed
- 1/3 cup sliced green onions
- 1/3 cup raisins (optional)
- 2/3 cup chopped dry-roasted peanuts
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 3 tablespoons wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons minced chutney
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 to 3 drops hot pepper sauce
- 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar or low-calorie sweetener, to taste
Core and dice apples; sprinkle with lemon juice. Place torn spinach in salad bowl. Add apples, onions, raisins and peanuts. In a small bowl, make a dressing of the remaining ingredients. Whisk until blended and chill about 2 hours. Pour over salad and toss gently. Garnish with additional apples, peanuts and sliced onions. Yield: 8 servings.
•••••
Ruby Chicken
1989 Second Grand Prize: C indy Flory, Stoughton
- 2 1/2- to 3-pound fryer chicken, cut up and skinned
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ginger
Coat chicken pieces with mixture of flour and salt. Brown in melted butter in skillet, turning once. Meanwhile, combine remaining ingredients in saucepan; bring to boil. Pour over chicken. Cover and cook over low heat 35 to 40 minutes or until chicken is tender. Yield: 4 servings.
•••••
Wheaty Quiche
1980 Third Grand Prize: Dorothy Drake, Platteville
- 3/4 cup wheat germ
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup margarine or butter
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 medium onion, sliced thin
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
- 4 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Measure dry ingredients and cut in 1/2 cup butter or margarine. Stir in water. Press mixture against sides and bottom of quiche pan or 10-inch pie tin. Bake 10 minutes at 425 degrees.
Meanwhile, separate onion slices into rings. Saute in 1 tablespoon butter or margarine until tender. Arrange onions on bottom of crust. Beat eggs, milk, garlic salt and pepper. Pour gently over onion rings. Sprinkle cheese on top. Bake about 50 minutes at 350 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Yield: 6 servings.
•••••
Cranberry Barbecued Chicken
1981 Third Grand Prize: Jan Behnke, Madison
- 4 whole chicken breasts
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup cornmeal
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 (16-ounce) can jellied cranberry sauce
- 1 (12-ounce) bottle chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Mix together flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper and paprika. Coat chicken. Heat oil in frying pan over medium heat. Add chicken and brown on all sides. Place chicken in a single layer, skin side up, in shallow 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
In saucepan, mix together cranberry sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until cranberry sauce has melted and mixture is smooth. Spread over chicken. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered, about 45 minutes or until fork can be inserted with ease. Yield: 8 servings.
•••••
70s Cookbook offers own ideas
All the cookbook recipes didn’t come from readers. Here are some State Journal cooking ideas in the 1970 Cookbook:
Blue cheese dressing: Easy blue cheese dressing contains just four ingredients.
Mix 1/4 cup each of mayonnaise and French dressing, plus a dash of dry mustard. Blend well. Lightly stir in 1/4 cup, or about 1 1/2 ounces, of blue cheese, crumbled.
This makes about 3/4 cup of dressing to put over fresh salads.
Anchovy sauce: Mix 1/4 cup butter with a couple teaspoons of anchovy paste and Worcestershire sauce to taste.
Spread mixture over crisp toast and serve with scrambled eggs and grilled tomatoes. Delicious for brunch.
Sandwich filling: Add finely chopped green pepper, radishes, celery and cucumber to cream cheese. Use as a sandwich filling between slices of wholewheat bread.