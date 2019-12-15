Judges’ Choice: 1980s

Glaze: Melt together chips and butter over lowest heat or in double boiler. Set over bowl of ice water and stir until spreading consistency. Glaze top and side of cake. Sprinkle top with remaining 1/4 cup ground almonds. If desired, garnish with one seedless navel orange, peeled and sliced.

Rainbow Fruit Pie

Spray or grease lightly an 18-by-14-inch cookie sheet. Beat butter or margarine with sugar until fluffy. Mix in oatmeal, flour and nuts until thoroughly blended. Press dough into a rainbow shape, approximately 16 by 10 inches. Flute or raise edges 1/2-inch to form a rim. Prick with fork. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool well. In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, lemon juice, vanilla and nutmeg. Stir well. Chill thoroughly. When crust and filling are very cool, spoon filling evenly on the crust. Forming the colors of the rainbow, arrange the fruits or fillings in 2-inch bands across the top of the filling. Refrigerate pie. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Garnish with mint leaves if desired.