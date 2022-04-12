Juan Gallego, jr., Madison Memorial

He was an individual state qualifier in 2021 and finished with a 13-3 record after falling in the first round. Joining him at the top of the singles lineup will be sophomore Gokul Kamath, also a state qualifier a year ago who finished 10-8 after losing in the first round. It was Kamath who competed in the No. 1 flight at sectionals last year, finishing fourth while Gallego won the title at No. 2 to advance. Those two helped propel Memorial to the team state tournament, where the Spartans were swept by eventual runner-up Milwaukee Marquette.