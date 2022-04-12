 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juan Gallego, jr., Madison Memorial

  • 0

He was an individual state qualifier in 2021 and finished with a 13-3 record after falling in the first round. Joining him at the top of the singles lineup will be sophomore Gokul Kamath, also a state qualifier a year ago who finished 10-8 after losing in the first round. It was Kamath who competed in the No. 1 flight at sectionals last year, finishing fourth while Gallego won the title at No. 2 to advance. Those two helped propel Memorial to the team state tournament, where the Spartans were swept by eventual runner-up Milwaukee Marquette. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics