Joshua Cao: Use First Amendment to bridge partisan divide

Freedom is intrinsically woven into the ideals of our nation and our Constitution. From the elementary level, we are schooled on our country being “the land of the free,” and no other amendment protects our freedoms as much as the First Amendment. The freedom of speech allows us to engage in discussions that can foster new ideas and healthy conversations.
But with this freedom comes a price: harsh rhetoric now permeates the media, and increasing hyperpartisanship and unwillingness to listen creates a chasm that divides our nation.
With a few exceptions such as slander and libel, the First Amendment lets us speak our thoughts without fear of government retaliation. Yet, as the world becomes ever more interconnected in the digital era, we’ve also learned how to push others away.
We stay in bubbles of agreement and bathe in pools of concurrence, casting away those who don’t conform. Rather than use the opportunity to speak with each other, we only truly listen to those that reinforce our own beliefs. We tune into news outlets that align with our political ideology and isolate ourselves in friend groups that are scared to engage in conversations about controversial topics. The opportunity to engage in civil discourse and have a meaningful discussion slips through our grasp.
Rather than being used to divide, the First Amendment can be used as a way to build a bridge to connect both sides of the aisle. It’s OK to have steadfast beliefs on issues, but we all must be willing to listen with open ears.
One day, my government teacher told me that I would be the Republican presidential candidate in my class’ mock presidential debate. After being given the debate questions, I realized that I would have to advocate for stricter immigration laws, something I strongly disagreed with as the son of immigrants.
Despite my personal beliefs, the debate was exhilarating because I was able to have a meaningful argument that debated ideas rather than attacked people. Through the exercise, I was better able to understand the Republican and Democrat ideology, which in turn allowed me to reflect on my own beliefs and strengthen my own convictions. To me, argument is a discussion, and discussion is at the heart of understanding.
It’s been an especially contentious year with the pandemic and the election, but we must unify rather than be segregated into groups of Democrats and Republicans. The harsh rhetoric of today erodes the soil on both sides making the chasm grow ever wider.
But the optimist in me knows that there’s a way to bridge the divide. We can move closer to one another through our constitutionally mandated rights. The First Amendment enables us to speak our beliefs, express our dislikes, and most importantly truly talk to each other.
Cao attends Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha.