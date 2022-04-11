 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Livingston, sr., Stoughton

Among the golfers with the most to prove this year, Livingston missed out on an individual berth in D1 state by one stroke at sectionals. He's the leader for a squad that returns four of five players from a lineup that took sixth at a highly-competitive sectional tournament last spring at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville, where Milton beat Mukwonago in a playoff to break a tie for second; the second through last-place spots were separated by 17 strokes. 

