I’m Josh Kaul. I grew up in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. I’m a former federal prosecutor. I’ve gone to court to challenge restrictions on voting. And I believe we need an attorney general who is focused on protecting Wisconsin families, not playing politics.
First, we need an AG who is a leader when it comes to fighting crime and getting justice for Wisconsinites.
In Brad Schimel’s first year as AG, Wisconsin received millions of dollars to address our backlog of untested rape kits. Over 4,000 kits needed to be tested. But after Schimel had been in office for two years, only nine of those kits had been tested. And while progress has finally been made, Schimel’s failure to prioritize the elimination of the backlog when he first took office has meant that justice has been delayed for survivors and that dangerous criminals have remained on the streets longer than they should have. We need an AG who will ensure that getting justice for survivors of sexual assault is a priority.
We also need a more effective response to our opioid epidemic and our growing meth problem. I believe we need to ensure that enforcement efforts are targeting large-scale drug traffickers, that we should expand access to treatment and continue investing in prevention efforts, and that we need an AG who is serious about holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic.
We need to do more to address school safety as well. My opponent has suggested that we consider arming teachers. As attorney general, I’ll fight against any effort to arm teachers in Wisconsin, I’ll advocate for common-sense gun-safety measures like universal background checks and a ban on bump stocks, and I’ll support long-term funding for mental health programs in schools.
Second, Wisconsin’s AG should be serious about even-handedly enforcing the laws that protect our environment and consumers. My opponent has overseen a significant drop in fines collected from polluters. He failed to speak out when Betsy DeVos rolled back protections for students who have been defrauded by predatory for-profit colleges. I believe we need an AG we can count on to stand up for consumers and to work to protect clean air and clean water in Wisconsin.
Third, our AG should be independent and a watchdog when it comes to fighting public corruption, ensuring that Foxconn lives up to the terms it has agreed to, and protecting our rights. We need an AG who will stand up for our values instead of standing with the Trump administration.
Our current attorney general’s approach to the office has been fundamentally different.
Brad Schimel is one of the leaders of a lawsuit that, if successful, would eliminate protections for people with a pre-existing condition. He fought against guaranteed overtime pay for people who put in the work and make between about $23,00 and $47,000 per year. He’s also spent about $83,000 of taxpayer money on promotional items, including stress balls, custom-made fortune cookies, and about $10,000 worth of gold-plated coins with his name on them.
In Brad Schimel’s first two years in office, he spent about $10,000 on fake coins, but only nine of the kits in the rape-kit backlog were tested.
We need a new attorney general. I’m proud to have been endorsed by 61 former assistant attorneys general. And I’m asking that, when you cast your ballot, you vote for new leadership in the AG’s office.
Josh Kaul is the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin attorney general.