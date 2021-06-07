JOSH HADER: STILL GOOD

An offense that gives starting pitchers a lead means little if the bullpen can't protect it and despite having lost two key options when right-handers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen were dealt to Tampa for shortstop Willy Adames, the Brewers' relievers have not let their teammates' efforts go to waste.

Closer Josh Hader (above) has been the biggest reason for that success. In five appearances during Milwaukee's recent hot streak, he hasn't allowed a single run while striking out seven of 17 batters faced and notching three more saves to give him 14 for the season.

"It seems like it's kind of the Brewers' formula when we win: we hit some homers and then get Hader into the game," Haines said. "I'm all-in on that."

Hader leads all NL relievers in strikeouts (41), strikeouts/nine innings (15.59), and save percentage (100%); ranks third in total saves and ERA (0.76); fourth in opponents slugging percentage (.163) and fifth in opponents' batting average (.125).

"He’s just becoming more of an overall pitcher, and I think when you take that stuff and all the things that Josh brings, the unique delivery, the slot, all those things, and now the guy can throw three pitches at any time for a strike," pitching coach Chris Hook said. "I think that’s a formidable foe.”