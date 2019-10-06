Junior
5-11, 187
Lakeville, Minn.
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Seventh-round pick, No. 215 overall, of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017.
Stats: 7 goals, 10 assists, 17 points in 70 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Ess has been paired with freshman Mike Vorlicky leading up to the season, and the connection is appropriate on multiple levels. Two years ago, Ess was in the same position as Vorlicky is now, entering college directly from the Minnesota high school level. He was minus-7 through eight games last season but ended up plus-2.
On Twitter and Instagram: @JoshuaEss, @joshuas47.