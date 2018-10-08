Sophomore | 5-11, 188
Lakeville, Minnesota
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: Seventh-round pick, No. 215 overall, of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017.
Stats: 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points, plus-10 in 33 collegiate games.
Scouting report: If you don’t get a true measure of a player’s value until he’s gone, Ess’ importance was plainly evident when he missed the last four games of his freshman season because of an upper-body injury. UW appeared disorganized and allowed 23 goals. Up to that point, Ess rewarded the coaches’ faith that he could jump to college from the Minnesota high school level, teaming with Peter Tischke to be a solid defensive pair.
Find Ess on Twitter: @JoshuaEss