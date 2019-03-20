Jordan Poole - Michigan

Jordan Poole, 6-5, 195, so., Milwaukee (La Lumiere School, Indianapolis) 34 starts, 12.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 74 assists
Jordan Poole, a 6-5 sophomore guard, started his high school career at Milwaukee King but transferred to basketball power La Lumiere in Indianapolis. An all-Big Ten honorable mention player and academic all-Big Ten pick. Hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired against Houston in last year’s second round, helping Michigan earn runner-up honors. This year, he is shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the line and is Michigan’s No. 2 scorer.