JORDAN MAYER

UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022. 

Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

