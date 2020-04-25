JORDAN LOVE — QB — UTAH STATE

Round: 1
Pick: No. 26 overall (From Houston via Miami)
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (Nov. 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 224 pounds
Packers jersey number: 10
Notes: The Packers gave up a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to move up four spots from No. 30 to take Love, who saw his production slip last season with nine new starters and a new coaching staff in place for the Aggies. After completing 64 percent of his passes as a sophomore for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, Love connected on 61.9 percent last season for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
