JORDAN LOVE — QB — UTAH STATE

JORDAN LOVE — QB — UTAH STATE

Jordan Love

Round: 1

Pick: No. 26 overall (From Houston via Miami)

Year: Junior

Age: 21 (Nov. 2, 1998) 

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 224 pounds

Packers jersey number: 10

Notes: The Packers gave up a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to move up four spots from No. 30 to take Love, who saw his production slip last season with nine new starters and a new coaching staff in place for the Aggies. After completing 64 percent of his passes as a sophomore for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, Love connected on 61.9 percent last season for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics