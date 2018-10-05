McCarthy certainly doesn’t care a whit about what the fans or local media might think about his decisions, so the fact that so many folks are clamoring for running back Aaron Jones to get more involved in the offense – and not just those with him on their fantasy team – certainly isn’t going to influence how he deploys his backs. McCarthy likes having a rotation of Jamaal Williams, Jones and Ty Montgomery, and he indicated during the week that he intends to continue that approach.
Nevertheless, it’s hard to ignore how explosive Jones has been since returning from a two-game NFL suspension to start the season. In two games, Jones has carried 17 times for 107 yards and a touchdown (6.3-yard average) and caught two passes for 22 more yards. By comparison, Williams is averaging only 3.4 yards per carry (47 carries, 162 yards).
But the Packers are taking the long view with Jones, and the coaches’ theory is that spreading the wealth will allow all three to be factors down the stretch in November and December.
“(Jones) is probably the best instinctive runner that we have in terms of being able to make good decisions and that’s why you see a lot of times he’s a guy that he’ll make more big plays because of those things,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “You combine that with his quickness and his instincts and cutting ability, that leads to more big plays.
“But a lot of it is about (rotating by) series and trying to keep them all fresh. As you know, it’s a long season. I think that we’re in a very unique situation where we can play all three of these guys.”
